Mongoose

A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/tutorials/mongoose.html

Feature

Currently, @tsed/mongoose allows you:

Configure one or more MongoDB database connections via the @ServerSettings configuration. All databases will be initialized when the server starts during the server's OnInit phase.

configuration. All databases will be initialized when the server starts during the server's phase. Declare a Model from a class with annotation.

Declare inhertitated models in a single collection via @DiscriminatorKey .

. Add a plugin, PreHook method and PostHook on your model.

Inject a Model to a Service, Controller, Middleware, etc...

Note: @tsed/mongoose use the JsonSchema and his decorators to generate the mongoose schema.

Installation

Before using the @tsed/mongoose package, we need to install the mongoose module.

npm install --save mongoose npm install --save @tsed/mongoose npm install --save-dev @types/mongoose

Then import @tsed/mongoose in your Server:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/mongoose" ; ({ mongoose: [ { id: "default" , url: "mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/db1" , connectionOptions: {} } ] }) export class Server {}

Multi databases

The mongoose module of Ts.ED Mongoose allows to configure several basic connections to MongoDB. Here is an example configuration:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/mongoose" ; ({ mongoose: [ { id: "default" , url: "mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/db1" , connectionOptions: {} }, { id: "default" , url: "mongodb://127.0.0.1:27017/db2" , connectionOptions: {} } ] }) export class Server {}

MongooseService

MongooseService let you to retrieve an instance of Mongoose.Connection.

import {Service} from "@tsed/common" ; import {MongooseService} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; () export class MyService { constructor ( mongooseService: MongooseService ) { mongooseService.get(); mongooseService.get( "default" ); mongooseService.get( "db2" ); } }

Declaring a Model

By default, Ts.ED mongoose will reuse the metadata stored by the decorators dedicated to describe a JsonSchema. This decorators come from the @tsed/common package.

Here a model example:

import {Minimum, Maximum, MaxLength, MinLength, Enum, Pattern, Required, CollectionOf} from "@tsed/common" ; import {Model, Unique, Indexed, Ref, ObjectID} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; enum Categories { CAT1 = "cat1" , CAT2 = "cat2" } ({dbName: "default" }) export class MyModel { () _id: string ; () () unique: string ; () ( 3 ) ( 50 ) indexed: string ; ( 0 ) ( 100 ) rate: Number ; (Categories) category: Categories; ( /[a-z]/ ) pattern: String ; ( String ) arrayOf: string []; (OtherModel) ref: Ref<OtherModel>; (OtherModel) refs: Ref<OtherModel>[]; }

Inject model

import {Service, Inject} from "@tsed/common" ; import {MongooseModel} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; import {MyModel} from "./models/MyModel" ; () export class MyService { constructor ( (MyModel) private model: MongooseModel<MyModel> ): MyModel { console .log(model); } async save(obj: MyModel): MongooseModel<MyModel> { const doc = new this .model(obj); await doc.save(); return doc; } async find(query: any ) { const list = await this .model.find(query).exec(); console .log(list); return list; } }

Register hook

Mongoose allows the developer to add pre and post hooks / middlewares to the schema. With this it is possible to add document transformations and observations before or after validation, save and more.

Ts.ED provide class decorator to register middlewares on the pre and post hook.

Pre hook

We can simply attach a @PreHook decorator to your model class and define the hook function like you normally would in Mongoose.

import {Required} from "@tsed/common" ; import {PreHook, Model, ObjectID} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; () ( "save" , ( car: CarModel, next ) => { if (car.model === "Tesla" ) { car.isFast = true ; } next(); }) export class CarModel { () _id: string ; () model: string ; () isFast: boolean ; ( "save" ) static preSave(car: CarModel, next) { if (car.model === "Tesla" ) { car.isFast = true ; } next(); } }

This will execute the pre-save hook each time a CarModel document is saved.

Post hook

We can simply attach a @PostHook decorator to your model class and define the hook function like you normally would in Mongoose.

import {ObjectID, Required} from "@tsed/common" ; import {PostHook, Model} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; () ( "save" , ( car: CarModel ) => { if (car.topSpeedInKmH > 300 ) { console .log(car.model, "is fast!" ); } }) export class CarModel { () _id: string ; () model: string ; () isFast: boolean ; ( "save" ) static postSave(car: CarModel) { if (car.topSpeedInKmH > 300 ) { console .log(car.model, "is fast!" ); } } }

This will execute the post-save hook each time a CarModel document is saved.

Plugin

Using the plugin decorator enables the developer to attach various Mongoose plugins to the schema. Just like the regular schema.plugin() call, the decorator accepts 1 or 2 parameters: the plugin itself, and an optional configuration object. Multiple plugin decorator can be used for a single model class.

import {Service} from "@tsed/common" ; import {MongoosePlugin, Model, MongooseModel} from "@tsed/mongoose" ; import * as findOrCreate from 'mongoose-findorcreate' ; () (findOrCreate) class UserModel { static findOrCreate(condition: InstanceType<User>): Promise <{ doc: InstanceType<User>, created: boolean }>; } () class UserService { constructor ( (UserModel) userModel: MongooseModel<UserModel> ) { userModel.findOrCreate({ ... }).then( findOrCreateResult => { ... }); } }

Discriminators

Set the @DiscriminatorKey decorator on a property in the parent class to define the name of the field for the discriminator value.

Extend the child model classes from the parent class. By default the value for the discriminator field is the class name but it can be overwritten via the discriminatorValue option on the model.

() class EventModel { () _id: string ; () time: Date = new Date (); () type : string ; } () class ClickedLinkEventModel extends EventModel { () url: string ; } ({discriminatorValue: "signUpEvent" }) class SignedUpEventModel extends EventModel { () user: string ; }

For further information, please refer to the mongoose documentation about discriminators.

