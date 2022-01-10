A package of Ts.ED logger framework.

Features

The file appender writes log events to a file. It supports an optional maximum file size, and will keep a configurable number of backups. When using the file appender, you should also call logger.shutdown() when your application terminates, to ensure that any remaining asynchronous writes have finished. Although the file appender uses the streamroller library, this is included as a dependency of ts-log-debug so you do not need to include it yourself.

Installation

npm install --save @ tsed / logger - file

Configuration

type - file

- filename - string - the path of the file where you want your logs written.

- the path of the file where you want your logs written. maxLogSize - integer (optional) - the maximum size (in bytes) for the log file. If not specified, then no log rolling will happen.

(optional) - the maximum size (in bytes) for the log file. If not specified, then no log rolling will happen. backups - integer (optional, default value = 5) - the number of old log files to keep during log rolling.

(optional, default value = 5) - the number of old log files to keep during log rolling. layout - (optional, defaults to basic layout) - see layouts

Any other configuration parameters will be passed to the underlying streamroller implementation (see also node.js core file streams):

encoding - string (default “utf-8”)

- string (default “utf-8”) mode - integer (default 0644)

- integer (default 0644) flags - string (default ‘a’)

- string (default ‘a’) compress - boolean (default false) - compress the backup files during rolling (backup files will have .gz extension)

Example

import {Logger} from "@tsed/logger" ; import "@tsed/logger-file" ; const logger = new Logger( "loggerName" ); logger.appenders.set( "everything" , { type : 'file' , filename: 'all-the-logs.log' }); logger.debug( 'I will be logged in all-the-logs.log' );

This example will result in a single log file (all-the-logs.log) containing the log messages.

Example with log rolling (and compressed backups)

import {Logger} from "@tsed/logger" ; import "@tsed/logger-file" ; const logger = new Logger( "loggerName" ); logger.appenders.set( "everything" , { type : 'file' , filename: 'all-the-logs.log' , maxLogSize: 10485760 , backups: 3 , compress: true });

This will result in one current log file ( all-the-logs.log ). When that reaches 10Mb in size, it will be renamed and compressed to all-the-logs.log.1.gz and a new file opened called all-the-logs.log . When all-the-logs.log reaches 10Mb again, then all-the-logs.log.1.gz will be renamed to all-the-logs.log.2.gz , and so on.

import { Logger } from '@tsed/logger-file' ; import "@tsed/logger-file" ; export const logger = new Logger( 'Log Example' ); logger.appenders .set( 'file' , { type : 'file' , filename: ` ${__dirname} /../logs/myfile.log` , pattern: '.yyyy-MM-dd' });

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2018 Romain Lenzotti

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.