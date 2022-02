A package of Ts.ED framework. See website: https://tsed.io/

The @tsed/json-mapper package is responsible to map a plain object to a model and a model to a plain object.

It provides two functions serialize and deserialize to transform object depending on which operation you want to perform. It uses all decorators from @tsed/schema package and TypeScript metadata to work.

Ts.ED use this package to transform any input parameters sent by your consumer to a class and transform returned value by your endpoint to a plain javascript object to your consumer.

Documentation

Documentation is available on v6.tsed.io/docs/converters.html

Installation

You can get the latest release and the type definitions using npm:

npm install --save @tsed/schema @tsed/json-mapper

