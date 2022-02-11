A Node.js and TypeScript Framework on top of Express. It provides a lot of decorators and guidelines to write your code.

What it is

Ts.ED is a framework on top of Express that helps you to write your application in TypeScript (or in ES6). It provides a lot of decorators to make your code more readable and less error-prone.

Features

Use our CLI to create a new project https://cli.tsed.io

Support TypeORM, Mongoose, GraphQL, Socket.io, Swagger-ui, Passport.js, etc...

Define class as Controller,

Define class as Service (IoC),

Define class as Middleware and MiddlewareError,

Define class as Converter (POJ to Model and Model to POJ),

Define root path for an entire controller and versioning your Rest API,

Define as sub-route path for a method,

Define routes on GET, POST, PUT, DELETE and HEAD verbs,

Define middlewares on routes,

Define required parameters,

Inject data from query string, path parameters, entire body, cookies, session or header,

Inject Request, Response, Next object from Express request,

Template (View),

Testing.

Documentation

Documentation is available on https://tsed.io

Getting started

See our getting started here to create new Ts.ED project or use our CLI

Examples

Examples are available on https://tsed.io/tutorials/

Overview

Server example

Here an example to create a Server with Ts.ED:

import {Configuration, Inject} from "@tsed/di" ; import {PlatformApplication} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/platform-express" ; import * as Path from "path" ; export const rootDir = Path.resolve(__dirname); ({ rootDir, port: 3000 }) export class Server { () app: PlatformApplication; public $beforeRoutesInit() { const cookieParser = require ( 'cookie-parser' ), bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ), compress = require ( 'compression' ), methodOverride = require ( 'method-override' ); this .app .use(cookieParser()) .use(compress({})) .use(methodOverride()) .use(bodyParser.json()) .use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: true })); } }

To run your server, you have to use Platform API to bootstrap your application with the expected platform like Express.

import {$log} from "@tsed/common" ; import {PlatformExpress} from "@tsed/platform-express" ; import {Server} from "./Server" ; async function bootstrap ( ) { try { $log.debug( "Start server..." ); const platform = await PlatformExpress.bootstrap(Server); await platform.listen(); $log.debug( "Server initialized" ); } catch (er) { $log.error(er); } } bootstrap();

To customize the server settings see Configure server with decorator

Controller example

This is a simple controller to expose user resource. It use decorators to build the endpoints:

import {Inject} from "@tsed/di" ; import {Summary} from "@tsed/swagger" ; import {Returns, ReturnsArray, Controller, Get, QueryParams, PathParams, Delete, Post, Required, BodyParams, Status, Put} from "@tsed/common" ; import {BadRequest} from "@tsed/exceptions" ; import {UsersService} from "../services/UsersService" ; import {User} from "../models/User" ; ( "/users" ) export class UsersCtrl { () usersService: UsersService; ( "/:id" ) ( "Get a user from his Id" ) (User) async getUser( ( "id" ) id: string ): Promise <User> { return this .usersService.findById(id); } ( "/" ) ( 201 ) ( "Create a new user" ) (User) async postUser( () () user: User): Promise <User> { return this .usersService.save(user); } ( "/:id" ) ( 201 ) ( "Update the given user" ) (User) async putUser( ( "id" ) id: string , () () user: User): Promise <User> { if (user.id !== id) { throw new BadRequest( "ID mismatch with the given payload" ) } return this .usersService.save(user); } ( "/:id" ) ( "Remove a user" ) ( 204 ) async deleteUser( ( "id" ) () id: string ): Promise <User> { await this .usersService.delete(user); } ( "/" ) ( "Get all users" ) (User) async findUser( ( "name" ) name: string ){ return this .usersService.find({name}); } }

Contributors

Please read contributing guidelines here.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 - 2020 Romain Lenzotti

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.