Add Async Hook context support in Ts.ED.

Usage

Ts.ED provide an injectable [RequestContext] to get all request and response information during a request. But, you have to inject the context from your controller and forward context instance manually to the service.

() export class CustomRepository { async findById(id: string , ctx: PlatformContext) { ctx.logger.info( "Where are in the repository" ); return { id, headers: this .$ctx?.request.headers }; } } ( "/async-hooks" ) export class AsyncHookCtrl { () repository: CustomRepository; ( "/:id" ) async get ( ( "id" ) id: string , () ctx: PlatformContext) { return this .repository.findById(id, ctx); } }

With this package, you can inject directly the PlatformContext in the service without injecting it in the controller:

() export class CustomRepository { () $ctx?: PlatformContext; async findById(id: string ) { this .ctx?.logger.info( "Where are in the repository" ); return { id, headers: this .$ctx?.request.headers }; } } ( "/async-hooks" ) export class AsyncHookCtrl { () repository: CustomRepository; ( "/:id" ) async get ( ( "id" ) id: string ) { return this .repository.findById(id); } }

Installation

Async Hook context required Node.js at least v13.10.0. `

Install the @tsed/async-hook-context :

npm install --save @tsed/async-hook-context

Then import @tsed/async-hook-context in your Server:

import {Configuration} from "@tsed/common" ; import "@tsed/async-hook-context" ; ({ rootDir: __dirname }) export class Server {}

