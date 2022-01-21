TypeScript with some extras for type-checking.
This is a drop-in replacement for TypeScript, including the binaries like
tsc and
tsserver. It exposes extra methods on the internal
TypeChecker object.
npm install --save-dev @tsd/typescript
This package is just TypeScript with some private methods exposed that tsd needs for enhanced type checking.
isTypeIdenticalTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if two types are identical to each other. More info...
isTypeSubtypeOf(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type
a is a subtype of type
b. More info...
isTypeAssignableTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type
a is assignable to type
b.
isTypeDerivedFrom(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type
a is derived from type
b. More info...
isTypeComparableTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type
a is comparable to type
b. More info...
areTypesComparable(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type
a is comparable to type
b and
b is comparable to type
a. More info...