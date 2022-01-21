TypeScript with some extras for type-checking.

This is a drop-in replacement for TypeScript, including the binaries like tsc and tsserver . It exposes extra methods on the internal TypeChecker object.

Install

npm install --save-dev @ tsd / typescript

Usage

This package is just TypeScript with some private methods exposed that tsd needs for enhanced type checking.

isTypeIdenticalTo(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if two types are identical to each other. More info...

: Check if two types are identical to each other. More info... isTypeSubtypeOf(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if type a is a subtype of type b . More info...

: Check if type is a subtype of type . More info... isTypeAssignableTo(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if type a is assignable to type b .

: Check if type is assignable to type . isTypeDerivedFrom(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if type a is derived from type b . More info...

: Check if type is derived from type . More info... isTypeComparableTo(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if type a is comparable to type b . More info...

: Check if type is comparable to type . More info... areTypesComparable(a: Type, b: Type) : Check if type a is comparable to type b and b is comparable to type a . More info...

