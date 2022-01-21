openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
typ

@tsd/typescript

by Sam Verschueren
4.5.4 (see all)

TypeScript with some extras for type-checking.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@tsd/typescript CI

TypeScript with some extras for type-checking.

This is a drop-in replacement for TypeScript, including the binaries like tsc and tsserver. It exposes extra methods on the internal TypeChecker object.

Install

npm install --save-dev @tsd/typescript

Usage

This package is just TypeScript with some private methods exposed that tsd needs for enhanced type checking.

  • isTypeIdenticalTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if two types are identical to each other. More info...
  • isTypeSubtypeOf(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type a is a subtype of type b. More info...
  • isTypeAssignableTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type a is assignable to type b.
  • isTypeDerivedFrom(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type a is derived from type b. More info...
  • isTypeComparableTo(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type a is comparable to type b. More info...
  • areTypesComparable(a: Type, b: Type): Check if type a is comparable to type b and b is comparable to type a. More info...
  • tsd - Check TypeScript type definitions

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial