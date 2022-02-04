openbase logo
@tsconfig/node16

by tsconfig
1.0.2 (see all)

Hosts TSConfigs to extend in a TypeScript app, tuned to a particular runtime environment

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8M

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Centralized Recommendations for TSConfig bases

Hosts TSConfigs for you to extend in your apps, tuned to a particular runtime environment. Owned and improved by the community. Basically Definitely Typed for TSConfigs.

Available TSConfigs

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/recommended
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/recommended

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/recommended/tsconfig.json"

Create React App tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/create-react-app
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/create-react-app

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/create-react-app/tsconfig.json"

Cypress tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/cypress
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/cypress

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/cypress/tsconfig.json"

Deno tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/deno
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/deno

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/deno/tsconfig.json"

Docusaurus v2 tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/docusaurus
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/docusaurus

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/docusaurus/tsconfig.json"

Next.js tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/next
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/next

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/next/tsconfig.json"

Node 10 tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node10
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node10

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/node10/tsconfig.json"

Node 12 tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node12
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node12

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/node12/tsconfig.json"

Node 14 tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node14
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node14

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/node14/tsconfig.json"

Node 16 tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node16
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node16

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/node16/tsconfig.json"

Nuxt tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/nuxt
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/nuxt

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/nuxt/tsconfig.json"

React Native tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/react-native
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/react-native

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/react-native/tsconfig.json"

Remix tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/remix
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/remix

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/remix/tsconfig.json"

Strictest tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/strictest
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/strictest

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/strictest/tsconfig.json"

Svelte tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/svelte
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/svelte

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/svelte/tsconfig.json"

NOTE: After @tsconfig/svelte@2.0.0, you should add /// <reference types="svelte" /> to a d.ts or a index.ts(entry) file to prevent typescript error.

Taro tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/taro
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/taro

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/taro/tsconfig.json"

Vite React tsconfig.json

Install:

npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/vite-react
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/vite-react

Add to your tsconfig.json:

"extends": "@tsconfig/vite-react/tsconfig.json"

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/tsconfig/bases.git tsconfig-bases
cd tsconfig-bases

Then edit the tsconfig.json files in bases/.

Every morning there is a GitHub Action which deploys any changed bases.

To generate the recommended TSConfig which is generated via tsc --init, run:

deno run --allow-read --allow-run --allow-env --allow-write --allow-net scripts/generate-recommend.ts

Developing

Create a set of npm packages via:

deno run --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net scripts/create-npm-packages.ts

You can inspect them in the packages/ folder, then they are deployed by passing in the paths to the base files via stdin:

deno run --allow-read --allow-run --allow-env --allow-net scripts/deploy-changed-npm-packages.ts

The rest of the files in this repo are for deploying, which uses Deno 1.0.

If you add a new json file, please run deno run --allow-read --allow-write scripts/update-markdown-readme.ts to update the README.

