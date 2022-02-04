Hosts TSConfigs for you to extend in your apps, tuned to a particular runtime environment. Owned and improved by the community. Basically Definitely Typed for TSConfigs.
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/recommended
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/recommended
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/recommended/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/create-react-app
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/create-react-app
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/create-react-app/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/cypress
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/cypress
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/cypress/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/deno
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/deno
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/deno/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/docusaurus
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/docusaurus
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/docusaurus/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/next
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/next
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/next/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node10
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node10
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/node10/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node12
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node12
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/node12/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node14
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node14
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/node14/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/node16
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/node16
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/node16/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/nuxt
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/nuxt
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/nuxt/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/react-native
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/react-native
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/react-native/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/remix
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/remix
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/remix/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/strictest
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/strictest
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/strictest/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/svelte
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/svelte
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/svelte/tsconfig.json"
NOTE: After
@tsconfig/svelte@2.0.0, you should add
/// <reference types="svelte" />to a
d.tsor a
index.ts(entry) file to prevent typescript error.
tsconfig.jsonTaro
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/taro
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/taro
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/taro/tsconfig.json"
Install:
npm install --save-dev @tsconfig/vite-react
yarn add --dev @tsconfig/vite-react
Add to your
tsconfig.json:
"extends": "@tsconfig/vite-react/tsconfig.json"
git clone https://github.com/tsconfig/bases.git tsconfig-bases
cd tsconfig-bases
Then edit the tsconfig.json files in
bases/.
Every morning there is a GitHub Action which deploys any changed bases.
To generate the recommended TSConfig which is generated via
tsc --init, run:
deno run --allow-read --allow-run --allow-env --allow-write --allow-net scripts/generate-recommend.ts
Create a set of npm packages via:
deno run --allow-read --allow-write --allow-net scripts/create-npm-packages.ts
You can inspect them in the
packages/ folder, then they are deployed by passing in the paths to the base files via stdin:
deno run --allow-read --allow-run --allow-env --allow-net scripts/deploy-changed-npm-packages.ts
The rest of the files in this repo are for deploying, which uses Deno 1.0.
If you add a new json file, please run
deno run --allow-read --allow-write scripts/update-markdown-readme.ts to update the README.