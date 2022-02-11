openbase logo
Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk: 19

19

GitHub Stars: 160

160

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors: 3

3

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TypeScript Tools for Node.js

Build Status

Several packages to assist TypeScript developers working with Node.js.

Packages

  • @ts-tools/node - TypeScript support for Node.js. Registers a require.extensions (CommonJS) hook, allowing execution of .ts/.tsx files directly from source.

  • @ts-tools/webpack-loader - TypeScript loader for webpack.

  • @ts-tools/transpile - TypeScript transpilation helpers.

  • @ts-tools/robotrix - Useful TypeScript transpilation transformers.

  • @ts-tools/esm - TypeScript support for Node.js. Exposes a loader (ESM), allowing execution of .ts/.tsx files directly from source.

License

MIT

