Several packages to assist TypeScript developers working with Node.js.
@ts-tools/node - TypeScript support for Node.js. Registers a
require.extensions (CommonJS) hook, allowing execution of
.ts/
.tsx files directly from source.
@ts-tools/webpack-loader - TypeScript loader for webpack.
@ts-tools/transpile - TypeScript transpilation helpers.
@ts-tools/robotrix - Useful TypeScript transpilation transformers.
@ts-tools/esm - TypeScript support for Node.js. Exposes a loader (ESM), allowing execution of
.ts/
.tsx files directly from source.
MIT