Several packages to assist TypeScript developers working with Node.js.

Packages

@ts-tools/node - TypeScript support for Node.js. Registers a require.extensions (CommonJS) hook, allowing execution of .ts / .tsx files directly from source.

@ts-tools/webpack-loader - TypeScript loader for webpack.

@ts-tools/transpile - TypeScript transpilation helpers.

@ts-tools/robotrix - Useful TypeScript transpilation transformers.

@ts-tools/esm - TypeScript support for Node.js. Exposes a loader (ESM), allowing execution of .ts / .tsx files directly from source.

License

MIT