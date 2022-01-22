openbase logo
@ts-morph/common

by David Sherret
0.12.2 (see all)

TypeScript Compiler API wrapper for static analysis and programmatic code changes.

Readme

@ts-morph/common

Common functionality for ts-morph and @ts-morph/bootstrap.

Please do not depend on this library!

