A library for quickly getting set up with the TypeScript Compiler API.

This library is separate from ts-morph, but uses some of its underlying infrastructure.

Example

import { createProject, ts } from "@ts-morph/bootstrap" ; const project = await createProject(); const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile( "MyClass.ts" , "export class MyClass { prop: string; }" , ); const mainFile = project.createSourceFile( "main.ts" , "import { MyClass } from './MyClass'" , ); const program = project.createProgram(); const typeChecker = program.getTypeChecker(); const languageService = project.getLanguageService(); const moduleResolutionHost = project.getModuleResolutionHost();

Setup

Generally:

const project = await createProject({ tsConfigFilePath: "tsconfig.json" });

Or use the synchronous API:

const project = createProjectSync({ tsConfigFilePath: "tsconfig.json" });

File Systems

const project = await createProject(); const project2 = await createProject({ useInMemoryFileSystem: true }); const fileSystem: FileSystemHost = { ...etc... }; const project = await createProject({ fileSystem });

To access the file system after creating a project, you can use the fileSystem property:

project.fileSystem.writeFileSync( "MyClass.ts" , "class MyClass {}" );

Compiler options

const project = await createProject({ compilerOptions: { target: ts.ScriptTarget.ES3, }, });

If you would like to manually specify the path to a tsconfig.json file then specify that:

const project = await createProject({ tsConfigFilePath: "packages/my-library/tsconfig.json" , }); console .log(project.getSourceFiles().map( s => s.fileName));

Note: You can override any tsconfig.json options by also providing a compilerOptions object.

For your convenience, this will automatically add all the associated source files from the tsconfig.json. If you don't wish to do that, then you will need to explicitly set skipAddingFilesFromTsConfig to true :

const project = await createProject({ tsConfigFilePath: "path/to/tsconfig.json" , skipAddingFilesFromTsConfig: true , });

Custom Module Resolution

Custom module resolution can be specified by providing a resolution host factory function. This also supports providing custom type reference directive resolution.

For example:

import { createProject, ts } from "@ts-morph/bootstrap" ; const project = await createProject({ resolutionHost: ( moduleResolutionHost, getCompilerOptions ) => { return { resolveModuleNames: ( moduleNames, containingFile ) => { const compilerOptions = getCompilerOptions(); const resolvedModules: ts.ResolvedModule[] = []; for ( const moduleName of moduleNames.map(removeTsExtension)) { const result = ts.resolveModuleName( moduleName, containingFile, compilerOptions, moduleResolutionHost, ); if (result.resolvedModule) resolvedModules.push(result.resolvedModule); } return resolvedModules; }, }; function removeTsExtension ( moduleName: string ) { if (moduleName.slice( -3 ).toLowerCase() === ".ts" ) return moduleName.slice( 0 , -3 ); return moduleName; } }, });

Adding Source Files

Use the following methods:

const sourceFiles = await project.addSourceFilesByPaths("**/*.ts"); or provide an array of file globs.

or provide an array of file globs. const sourceFile = await project.addSourceFileAtPath("src/my-file.ts"); or use addSourceFileAtPathIfExists(filePath)

or use const sourceFiles = await project.addSourceFilesFromTsConfig("path/to/tsconfig.json")

Or use the corresponding -Sync suffix methods for a synchronous API (though it will be much slower).

Creating Source Files

Use the Project#createSourceFile method:

const sourceFile = project.createSourceFile( "MyClass.ts" , "class MyClass {}" );

Updating a Source File

Use the Project#updateSourceFile method. This can be provided a file path and string for the text or a new ts.SourceFile object:

const newSourceFile = project.updateSourceFile( "MyClass.ts" , "class MyClass {}" ); project.updateSourceFile(newSourceFileObj);

Removing a Source File

Use the Project#removeSourceFile method:

project.removeSourceFile( "MyClass.ts" ); project.removeSourceFile(sourceFile);

Formatting Diagnostics