boo

@ts-morph/bootstrap

by David Sherret
0.12.2 (see all)

TypeScript Compiler API wrapper for static analysis and programmatic code changes.

Readme

@ts-morph/bootstrap

npm version CI

A library for quickly getting set up with the TypeScript Compiler API.

This library is separate from ts-morph, but uses some of its underlying infrastructure.

Example

import { createProject, ts } from "@ts-morph/bootstrap";

const project = await createProject(); // or createProjectSync

// these are typed as ts.SourceFile
const myClassFile = project.createSourceFile(
  "MyClass.ts",
  "export class MyClass { prop: string; }",
);
const mainFile = project.createSourceFile(
  "main.ts",
  "import { MyClass } from './MyClass'",
);

// ts.Program
const program = project.createProgram();
// ts.TypeChecker
const typeChecker = program.getTypeChecker();
// ts.LanguageService
const languageService = project.getLanguageService();
// ts.ModuleResolutionHost
const moduleResolutionHost = project.getModuleResolutionHost();

Setup

Generally:

const project = await createProject({ tsConfigFilePath: "tsconfig.json" });

Or use the synchronous API:

const project = createProjectSync({ tsConfigFilePath: "tsconfig.json" });

File Systems

// will use a real file system
const project = await createProject();

// in memory file system
const project2 = await createProject({ useInMemoryFileSystem: true });

// custom file system
const fileSystem: FileSystemHost = { ...etc... };
const project = await createProject({ fileSystem });

To access the file system after creating a project, you can use the fileSystem property:

project.fileSystem.writeFileSync("MyClass.ts", "class MyClass {}");

Compiler options

const project = await createProject({
  compilerOptions: {
    target: ts.ScriptTarget.ES3,
  },
});

tsconfig.json:

If you would like to manually specify the path to a tsconfig.json file then specify that:

const project = await createProject({
  tsConfigFilePath: "packages/my-library/tsconfig.json",
});

// output all the source files that were added
console.log(project.getSourceFiles().map(s => s.fileName));

Note: You can override any tsconfig.json options by also providing a compilerOptions object.

For your convenience, this will automatically add all the associated source files from the tsconfig.json. If you don't wish to do that, then you will need to explicitly set skipAddingFilesFromTsConfig to true:

const project = await createProject({
  tsConfigFilePath: "path/to/tsconfig.json",
  skipAddingFilesFromTsConfig: true,
});

Custom Module Resolution

Custom module resolution can be specified by providing a resolution host factory function. This also supports providing custom type reference directive resolution.

For example:

import { createProject, ts } from "@ts-morph/bootstrap";

// This is deno style module resolution.
// Ex. `import { MyClass } from "./MyClass.ts"`;
const project = await createProject({
  resolutionHost: (moduleResolutionHost, getCompilerOptions) => {
    return {
      resolveModuleNames: (moduleNames, containingFile) => {
        const compilerOptions = getCompilerOptions();
        const resolvedModules: ts.ResolvedModule[] = [];

        for (const moduleName of moduleNames.map(removeTsExtension)) {
          const result = ts.resolveModuleName(
            moduleName,
            containingFile,
            compilerOptions,
            moduleResolutionHost,
          );

          if (result.resolvedModule)
            resolvedModules.push(result.resolvedModule);
        }

        return resolvedModules;
      },
    };

    function removeTsExtension(moduleName: string) {
      if (moduleName.slice(-3).toLowerCase() === ".ts")
        return moduleName.slice(0, -3);
      return moduleName;
    }
  },
});

Adding Source Files

Use the following methods:

  • const sourceFiles = await project.addSourceFilesByPaths("**/*.ts"); or provide an array of file globs.
  • const sourceFile = await project.addSourceFileAtPath("src/my-file.ts"); or use addSourceFileAtPathIfExists(filePath)
  • const sourceFiles = await project.addSourceFilesFromTsConfig("path/to/tsconfig.json")

Or use the corresponding -Sync suffix methods for a synchronous API (though it will be much slower).

Creating Source Files

Use the Project#createSourceFile method:

const sourceFile = project.createSourceFile("MyClass.ts", "class MyClass {}");

Updating a Source File

Use the Project#updateSourceFile method. This can be provided a file path and string for the text or a new ts.SourceFile object:

const newSourceFile = project.updateSourceFile("MyClass.ts", "class MyClass {}");
// or
project.updateSourceFile(newSourceFileObj);

Removing a Source File

Use the Project#removeSourceFile method:

project.removeSourceFile("MyClass.ts");
// or
project.removeSourceFile(sourceFile);

Formatting Diagnostics

import { createProject, ts } from "@ts-morph/bootstrap";

const project = await createProject({ useInMemoryFileSystem: true });
project.createSourceFile("test.ts", "const t: string = 5;");

const program = project.createProgram();
const diagnostics = ts.getPreEmitDiagnostics(project.createProgram());

console.log(project.formatDiagnosticsWithColorAndContext(diagnostics));

