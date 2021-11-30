Write GraphQL queries in TypeScript and generate types effortlessly
There are lots of great tools(some of which ts-gql use internally!) for generating TypeScript types from GraphQL Queries though a lot of the solutions have at least one of two problems:
.graphql files rather than inline
When using ts-gql, you write GraphQL queries with a tagged template literal like normal.
import { gql } from "@ts-gql/tag";
let myQuery = gql`
query MyQuery {
hello
}
`;
And then our ESLint plugin will auto-fix it to
import { gql } from "@ts-gql/tag";
let myQuery = gql`
query MyQuery {
hello
}
` as import("../__generated__/ts-gql/MyQuery.ts").type;
You'll have the best experience if you have ESLint auto fix on save enabled in your editor.
TypeScript doesn't currently type tagged template literals with literal string types so there is no way to get the correct type based on the call so we have to add
as import("__generated__/ts-gql/MyQuery.ts").type though there are issues discussing it which would remove the need for this.
What this means is that
myQuery will be typed as something like this
type MyQuery = {
___type: {
type: "query";
result: { readonly hello: string };
variables: {};
};
};
You can then use
@ts-gql/apollo instead of
@apollo/client so that the result and query variables of your queries and mutations are typed based on the queries.
@ts-gql/apolloonly exposes a subset of
@apollo/client's functionality. For example, it doesn't expose
useLazyQuerybecause we recommend using
useApolloClient().queryinstead. If you disagree with some of the decisions that
@ts-gql/apollomakes, you can use ts-gql but write your own type definitions for Apollo or another GraphQL client.
When using ts-gql, you'll need
@ts-gql/tag,
@ts-gql/eslint-plugin and
@ts-gql/compiler.
npm install graphql @ts-gql/tag @ts-gql/eslint-plugin @ts-gql/compiler
If you're not already using ESLint and
@typescript-eslint/parser, you'll need those too.
You'll need to add the ESLint plugin to your config and enable the
@ts-gql/ts-gql rule. Your config might look something like this:
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"plugins": ["@ts-gql"],
"rules": {
"@ts-gql/ts-gql": "error"
}
}
You now need to tell ts-gql where your GraphQL SDL file or introspection query result is. To do this, add to your
package.json. Replace
schema.graphql with the path to your SDL or introspection query result.
{
"ts-gql": {
"schema": "schema.graphql"
}
}
Add a script to your package.json and run it. You should run this in
postinstall so that the types are generated when install happens.
{
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "ts-gql build",
"ts-gql:build": "ts-gql build",
"ts-gql:watch": "ts-gql watch"
}
}
You can run
npm run ts-gql:build to do a single build or
npm run ts-gql:watch to start watching.
If you're using Next.js, you can use
@ts-gql/next to automatically start ts-gql's watcher when you start Next.js's dev server.
Note: ts-gql works with
@apollo/client(Apollo client v3)
npm install @ts-gql/apollo
You can now use
useQuery and etc. from
@ts-gql/apollo with queries created with
@ts-gql/tag.
TODO: examples
TODO: explain how to use with Apollo Client v2
This was the original plan! It's been abandoned though for a couple reasons:
You're right! There are a lot of similarities between Relay and ts-gql. There are some important differences though. Relay is an entire GraphQL client, it can do a lot of cool things because of that but that also means that if you want the things that the Relay compiler offers, you have to use Relay which may not appeal to everyone. If Relay does work well for you though, that's fine too, use it!
ts-gql isn't trying to be a GraphQL client, it's only trying to type GraphQL queries. While we only ship
@ts-gql/apollo, there's no reason you couldn't write type definitions for other GraphQL clients.