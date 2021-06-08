Write TypeScript packages with optionally zero configuration.

Setting up new TypeScript packages is annoying. Installing and configuring the same packages over and over again is tedious and it is easy for tool versions to drift across multiple packages.

ts-engine aims to reduce package setup effort drastically. With just one dependency and optionally no configuration you can build, test and lint your packages.

Getting Started

Install the package.

yarn add --dev @ts-engine/cli

Build and typecheck your code using Rollup, TypeScript and Babel.

tse build src/index.ts

Run your app directly from its TypeScript entry file.

tse run src/index.ts

Execute tests using Jest.

tse test

Lint your code using ESLint and format it with Prettier.

tse lint .

Documentation

Checkout the official docs over at https://ts-engine.dev.

Examples

Example Node.js applications and libraries can be found here.