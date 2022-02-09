openbase logo
@tryghost/members-offers

by TryGhost

3.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Members

Develop

This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.

  1. git clone this repo & cd into it as usual
  2. yarn setup is mapped to lerna bootstrap
    • installs all external dependencies
    • links all internal dependencies

To add a new package to the repo:

  • install slimer
  • run slimer new <package name>

NOTE: For most packages in this repo you would need to have Stripe CLI installed and run this command stripe listen --forward-to http://localhost:2368/members/webhooks/stripe/ to be able to listen to webhooks. Ghost instance should be started with WEBHOOK_SECRET environmental variable set to whatever the output of above command is (look for string like: whsec_************). For example, full command to start Ghost would be: WEBHOOK_SECRET=whsec_rm6Vc8790h5GOICvFOHhJJMfmfdYxw4P yarn start

Test

  • yarn lint run just eslint
  • yarn test run lint and tests

Publish

  • yarn ship is an alias for lerna publish
    • Publishes all packages which have changed
    • Also updates any packages which depend on changed packages

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.

