This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.
git clone this repo &
cd into it as usual
yarn setup is mapped to
lerna bootstrap
To add a new package to the repo:
slimer new <package name>
NOTE: For most packages in this repo you would need to have Stripe CLI installed and run this command
stripe listen --forward-to http://localhost:2368/members/webhooks/stripe/ to be able to listen to webhooks. Ghost instance should be started with
WEBHOOK_SECRET environmental variable set to whatever the output of above command is (look for string like:
whsec_************). For example, full command to start Ghost would be:
WEBHOOK_SECRET=whsec_rm6Vc8790h5GOICvFOHhJJMfmfdYxw4P yarn start
yarn lint run just eslint
yarn test run lint and tests
yarn ship is an alias for
lerna publish
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.