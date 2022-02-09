Members

Develop

This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.

git clone this repo & cd into it as usual yarn setup is mapped to lerna bootstrap installs all external dependencies

links all internal dependencies

To add a new package to the repo:

install slimer

run slimer new <package name>

NOTE: For most packages in this repo you would need to have Stripe CLI installed and run this command stripe listen --forward-to http://localhost:2368/members/webhooks/stripe/ to be able to listen to webhooks. Ghost instance should be started with WEBHOOK_SECRET environmental variable set to whatever the output of above command is (look for string like: whsec_************ ). For example, full command to start Ghost would be: WEBHOOK_SECRET=whsec_rm6Vc8790h5GOICvFOHhJJMfmfdYxw4P yarn start

Test

yarn lint run just eslint

run just eslint yarn test run lint and tests

Publish

yarn ship is an alias for lerna publish Publishes all packages which have changed Also updates any packages which depend on changed packages

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.