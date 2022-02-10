Ghost SDK

A collection of tools for interacting with Ghost's APIs.

Develop

This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.

git clone this repo & cd into it as usual yarn setup is mapped to lerna bootstrap installs all external dependencies

links all internal dependencies

To add a new package to the repo:

install slimer

run slimer new <package name>

Run

yarn dev

Test

yarn lint run just eslint

run just eslint yarn test run lint and tests

Publish

yarn ship is an alias for lerna publish Publishes all packages which have changed Also updates any packages which depend on changed packages

is an alias for

NOTE: use yarn ship --git-remote upstream to correctly update tags and version commits, when your remote origin is set up to a fork of TryGhost/SDK and original repository is set to upstream .

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.