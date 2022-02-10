openbase logo
@tryghost/html-to-mobiledoc

by TryGhost
1.8.5 (see all)

Convert HTML strings into Mobiledoc objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ghost SDK

A collection of tools for interacting with Ghost's APIs.

Develop

This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.

  1. git clone this repo & cd into it as usual
  2. yarn setup is mapped to lerna bootstrap
    • installs all external dependencies
    • links all internal dependencies

To add a new package to the repo:

  • install slimer
  • run slimer new <package name>

Run

  • yarn dev

Test

  • yarn lint run just eslint
  • yarn test run lint and tests

Publish

  • yarn ship is an alias for lerna publish
    • Publishes all packages which have changed
    • Also updates any packages which depend on changed packages

NOTE: use yarn ship --git-remote upstream to correctly update tags and version commits, when your remote origin is set up to a fork of TryGhost/SDK and original repository is set to upstream.

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.

