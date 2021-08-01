openbase logo
ez

@tryghost/extract-zip

by Max Ogden
1.6.6 (see all)

Zip extraction written in pure JavaScript. Extracts a zip into a directory.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

465

GitHub Stars

324

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

extract-zip

Unzip written in pure JavaScript. Extracts a zip into a directory. Available as a library or a command line program.

Uses the yauzl ZIP parser.

Installation

Get the library:

npm install extract-zip --save

Install the command line program:

npm install extract-zip -g

JS API

var extract = require('extract-zip')
extract(source, {dir: target}, function (err) {
 // extraction is complete. make sure to handle the err
})

Options

  • dir - defaults to process.cwd()
  • defaultDirMode - integer - Directory Mode (permissions) will default to 493 (octal 0755 in integer)
  • defaultFileMode - integer - File Mode (permissions) will default to 420 (octal 0644 in integer)
  • onEntry - function - if present, will be called with (entry, zipfile), entry is every entry from the zip file forwarded from the entry event from yauzl. zipfile is the yauzl instance

Default modes are only used if no permissions are set in the zip file.

CLI Usage

extract-zip foo.zip <targetDirectory>

If not specified, targetDirectory will default to process.cwd().

