Unzip written in pure JavaScript. Extracts a zip into a directory. Available as a library or a command line program.
Uses the
yauzl ZIP parser.
Get the library:
npm install extract-zip --save
Install the command line program:
npm install extract-zip -g
var extract = require('extract-zip')
extract(source, {dir: target}, function (err) {
// extraction is complete. make sure to handle the err
})
dir - defaults to
process.cwd()
defaultDirMode - integer - Directory Mode (permissions) will default to
493 (octal
0755 in integer)
defaultFileMode - integer - File Mode (permissions) will default to
420 (octal
0644 in integer)
onEntry - function - if present, will be called with
(entry, zipfile), entry is every entry from the zip file forwarded from the
entry event from yauzl.
zipfile is the
yauzl instance
Default modes are only used if no permissions are set in the zip file.
extract-zip foo.zip <targetDirectory>
If not specified,
targetDirectory will default to
process.cwd().