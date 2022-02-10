A collection of tools for interacting with Ghost's APIs.
This is a mono repository, managed with lerna.
git clone this repo &
cd into it as usual
yarn setup is mapped to
lerna bootstrap
To add a new package to the repo:
slimer new <package name>
yarn dev
yarn lint run just eslint
yarn test run lint and tests
yarn ship is an alias for
lerna publish
NOTE: use
yarn ship --git-remote upstream to correctly update tags and version commits, when your remote
origin is set up to a fork of TryGhost/SDK and original repository is set to
upstream.
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.