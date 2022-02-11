This is the official node.js module for sending notifications with node.js with the Courier REST API.

npm install @trycourier/courier

Requirements

You will need to get a Courier API key to get started. You can sign up and create one for free at courier.com.

Getting Started

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier" ; const courier = CourierClient({ authorizationToken : "<AUTH_TOKEN>" }); const { messageId } = await courier.send({ eventId : "<EVENT_ID>" , recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , profile : { email : "example@example.com" , phone_number : "555-228-3890" , }, data : {}, }); const { messageId } = await courier.lists.send({ event : "<EVENT_ID>" , list : "<LIST_ID>" , data : {}, }); const { messageId } = await courier.lists.send({ event : "<EVENT_ID>" , pattern : "<PATTERN>" , data : {}, });

Environment Variables

courier-node supports credential storage in environment variables. If no authorizationToken is provided when instantiating the Courier client (e.g., const courier = CourierClient(); ), the value in the COURIER_AUTH_TOKEN env var will be used.

If you need to use a base url other than the default https://api.courier.com, you can set it using the COURIER_BASE_URL env var.

Advanced Usage

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier" ; const courier = CourierClient({ authorizationToken : "<AUTH_TOKEN>" }); async function run ( ) { const { messageId } = await courier.send({ eventId : "<EVENT_ID>" , recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , profile : {}, data : {}, brand : "<BRAND_ID>" , preferences : {}, override : {}, }); console .log(messageId); const messageStatus = await courier.getMessage(messageId); console .log(messageStatus); const { results } = await courier.getMessageHistory(messageId); console .log(results); const { results } = await courier.getMessageOutput(messageId); console .log(results); const { paging, results } = await courier.getMessages(); console .log(results); const { status : replaceStatus } = await courier.replaceProfile({ recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , profile : { email : "example@example.com" , }, }); console .log(replaceStatus); const { status : mergeStatus } = await courier.mergeProfile({ recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , profile : { sms : "555-555-5555" , }, }); console .log(mergeStatus); const { profile } = await courier.getProfile({ recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , }); console .log(profile); const { paging, results } = await courier.getBrands({ cursor : "<CURSOR>" , }); console .log(results); const brand = await courier.getBrand( "<BRAND_ID>" ); console .log(brand); const newBrand = await courier.createBrand({ name : "My Brand" , settings : { colors : { primary : "#0000FF" , secondary : "#FF0000" , tertiary : "#00FF00" , }, }, }); console .log(newBrand); const replacedBrand = await courier.replaceBrand({ id : "<BRAND_ID>" , name : "My New Brand" , settings : { color : { primary : "#FF0000" , secondary : "#00FF00" , tertiary : "#0000FF" , }, }, }); console .log(replacedBrand); await courier.deleteBrand( "<BRAND_ID>" ); const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.list({ cursor : "<CURSOR>" , }); console .log(items); const list = await courier.lists.get( "<LIST_ID>" ); console .log(list); const replacedList = await courier.lists.put( "<LIST_ID>" , { name : "My New List" , }); console .log(replacedList); await courier.lists.delete( "<LIST_ID>" ); await courier.lists.restore( "<LIST_ID>" ); const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.getSubscriptions( "<LIST_ID>" ); console .log(items); await courier.lists.putSubscriptions( "<LIST_ID>" , [ { recipientId : "RECIPIENT_ID_1" }, { recipientId : "RECIPIENT_ID_2" }, ]); const { recipient } = courier.lists.subscribe( "<LIST_ID>" , "<RECIPIENT_ID>" ); console .log(recipient); await courier.lists.unsubscribe( "<LIST_ID>" , "<RECIPIENT_ID>" ); const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.findByRecipientId( "<RECIPIENT_ID>" ); console .log(items); await courier.preferences.put(recipientId, { notifications : { "<NOTIFICATION_ID>" : { status : "<OPT_IN_STATUS>" }, }, }); const prefs = await courier.preferences.list(); console .log(prefs); const profilePrefs = await courier.preferences.get(recipientId); console .log(profilePrefs); const { runId } = await courier.automations.invokeAdHocAutomation({ automation : { cancelation_token : "I_AM_TOKEN" , steps : [ { action : "send" , }, ], }, brand : "BRAND_ID" , data : { example : "EXAMPLE_DATA" , }, profile : { email : "foo@bar.com" , }, recipient : "RECIPIENT_ID" , template : "TEMPLATE_NAME_OR_ID" , }); console .log(runId); const { runId } = await courier.automations.invokeAutomationTemplate({ templateId : "AUTOMATION_TEMPLATE_ID" , brand : "BRAND_ID" , data : { example : "EXAMPLE_DATA" , }, profile : { email : "foo@bar.com" , }, recipient : "RECIPIENT_ID" , template : "TEMPLATE_NAME_OR_ID" , }); console .log(runId); const { paging, results } = await courier.notifications.list({}); console .log(results); const { blocks, channels } = await courier.notifications.getContent( "notification1" ); console .log(blocks); console .log(channels); const { blocks, channels } = await courier.notifications.getDraftContent( "notification1" ); console .log(blocks); console .log(channels); await courier.notifications.postVariations( "notification1" , { blocks : [ { id : "block_1d4c32e0-bca8-43f6-b5d5-8c043199bce6" , type : "text" , locales : { fr_FR : "block fr 1" , }, }, { id : "block_6d50a6e3-ecc3-4815-bf51-0202c6bf54e2" , type : "text" , locales : { fr_FR : "block fr 2" , }, }, ], channels : [ { id : "channel_1ba46024-f156-4ed7-893b-cb1cdcfbd36e" , type : "email" , locales : { fr_FR : { subject : "French Subject" , }, }, }, { id : "channel_2c2aad1c-30f0-4a55-8d8f-d213f32147bc" , type : "push" , locales : { fr_FR : { title : "French Title" , }, }, }, ], }); await courier.notifications.postDraftVariations( "notification1" , { blocks : [ { id : "block_1d4c32e0-bca8-43f6-b5d5-8c043199bce6" , type : "text" , locales : { fr_FR : "block fr 1" , }, }, { id : "block_6d50a6e3-ecc3-4815-bf51-0202c6bf54e2" , type : "text" , locales : { fr_FR : "block fr 2" , }, }, ], channels : [ { id : "channel_1ba46024-f156-4ed7-893b-cb1cdcfbd36e" , type : "email" , locales : { fr_FR : { subject : "French Subject" , }, }, }, { id : "channel_2c2aad1c-30f0-4a55-8d8f-d213f32147bc" , type : "push" , locales : { fr_FR : { title : "French Title" , }, }, }, ], }); const { checks } = await courier.notifications.getSubmissionChecks( "notification1" , "submission1" ); console .log(checks); const { checks } = await courier.notifications.putSubmissionChecks( "notification1" , "submission1" , { checks : [ { id : "check1" , status : "RESOLVED" , type : "custom" , }, ], } ); console .log(checks); await courier.notifications.cancelSubmission( "notification1" , "submission1" ); const response = await courier.bulk.createJob({ message : { event : "RR4NDQ7NZ24A8TKPWVBEDGE15E9A" , }, }); console .log(response); const response = await courier.bulk.getJob({ jobId : "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f" , }); console .log(response); const response = await courier.bulk.ingestUsers({ jobId : "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f" , users : [ { profile : { email : "tejas@courier.com" , }, }, ], }); console .log(response); await courier.bulk.runJob({ jobId : "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f" , }); const response = await courier.bulk.getJobUsers({ jobId : "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f" , }); console .log(response); } run();

Idempotency

For POST methods, you can supply an idempotencyKey in the config parameter to ensure the idempotency of the API Call. We recommend that you use a V4 UUID for the key. Keys are eligible to be removed from the system after they're at least 24 hours old, and a new request is generated if a key is reused after the original has been removed. For more info, see Idempotent Requests in the Courier documentation.

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier" ; import uuid4 from "uuid4" ; const courier = CourierClient(); const idempotencyKey = uuid4(); async function run ( ) { const { messageId } = await courier.send( { eventId : "<EVENT_ID>" , recipientId : "<RECIPIENT_ID>" , profile : { email : "example@example.com" , phone_number : "555-867-5309" , }, data : { world : "JavaScript!" , }, }, { idempotencyKey, } ); console .log(messageId); } run();

License

MIT License

Author

Courier (support@courier.com)