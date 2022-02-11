openbase logo
@trycourier/courier

by trycourier
3.2.0 (see all)

A node.js module for communicating with the Courier REST API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Courier: Your Complete Communication Stack

npm version

This is the official node.js module for sending notifications with node.js with the Courier REST API.

Courier docs3 Different Ways To Send Emails With Node.js

Installation (via npm)

npm install @trycourier/courier

Requirements

You will need to get a Courier API key to get started. You can sign up and create one for free at courier.com.

Getting Started

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier";

const courier = CourierClient({ authorizationToken: "<AUTH_TOKEN>" }); // get from the Courier UI

// Example: send a message supporting email & SMS
const { messageId } = await courier.send({
  eventId: "<EVENT_ID>", // get from the Courier UI
  recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>", // usually your system's User ID
  profile: {
    email: "example@example.com",
    phone_number: "555-228-3890",
  },
  data: {}, // optional variables for merging into templates
});

// Example: send a message to a list
const { messageId } = await courier.lists.send({
  event: "<EVENT_ID>", // get from the Courier UI
  list: "<LIST_ID>", // e.g. example.list.id
  data: {}, // optional variables for merging into templates
});

// Example: send a message to a pattern
const { messageId } = await courier.lists.send({
  event: "<EVENT_ID>", // get from the Courier UI
  pattern: "<PATTERN>", // e.g. example.list.*
  data: {}, // optional variables for merging into templates
});

Environment Variables

courier-node supports credential storage in environment variables. If no authorizationToken is provided when instantiating the Courier client (e.g., const courier = CourierClient();), the value in the COURIER_AUTH_TOKEN env var will be used.

If you need to use a base url other than the default https://api.courier.com, you can set it using the COURIER_BASE_URL env var.

Advanced Usage

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier";
// const { CourierClient } = require("@trycourier/courier");

const courier = CourierClient({ authorizationToken: "<AUTH_TOKEN>" });

async function run() {
  // Example: send a message
  const { messageId } = await courier.send({
    eventId: "<EVENT_ID>",
    recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>",
    profile: {}, // optional
    data: {}, // optional
    brand: "<BRAND_ID>", //optional
    preferences: {}, // optional
    override: {}, // optional
  });
  console.log(messageId);

  // Example: get a message status
  const messageStatus = await courier.getMessage(messageId);
  console.log(messageStatus);

  // Example: get a message history
  const { results } = await courier.getMessageHistory(messageId);
  console.log(results);

  // Example: get a message output
  const { results } = await courier.getMessageOutput(messageId);
  console.log(results);

  // Example: get all messages
  const { paging, results } = await courier.getMessages();
  console.log(results);

  // Example: replace a recipient's profile
  const { status: replaceStatus } = await courier.replaceProfile({
    recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>",
    profile: {
      email: "example@example.com",
    },
  });
  console.log(replaceStatus);

  // Example: merge into a recipient's profile
  const { status: mergeStatus } = await courier.mergeProfile({
    recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>",
    profile: {
      sms: "555-555-5555",
    },
  });
  console.log(mergeStatus);

  // Example: get a recipient's profile
  const { profile } = await courier.getProfile({
    recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>",
  });
  console.log(profile);

  // Example: get all brands
  const { paging, results } = await courier.getBrands({
    cursor: "<CURSOR>", // optional
  });
  console.log(results);

  // Example: get a specific brand
  const brand = await courier.getBrand("<BRAND_ID>");
  console.log(brand);

  // Example: create a brand
  const newBrand = await courier.createBrand({
    name: "My Brand",
    settings: {
      colors: {
        primary: "#0000FF",
        secondary: "#FF0000",
        tertiary: "#00FF00",
      },
    },
  });
  console.log(newBrand);

  // Example: replace a brand
  const replacedBrand = await courier.replaceBrand({
    id: "<BRAND_ID>",
    name: "My New Brand",
    settings: {
      color: {
        primary: "#FF0000",
        secondary: "#00FF00",
        tertiary: "#0000FF",
      },
    },
  });
  console.log(replacedBrand);

  // Example: delete a brand
  await courier.deleteBrand("<BRAND_ID>");

  // Example: get all lists
  const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.list({
    cursor: "<CURSOR>", // optional
  });
  console.log(items);

  // Example: get a specific list
  const list = await courier.lists.get("<LIST_ID>");
  console.log(list);

  // Example: create or replace a list
  const replacedList = await courier.lists.put("<LIST_ID>", {
    name: "My New List",
  });
  console.log(replacedList);

  // Example: delete a list
  await courier.lists.delete("<LIST_ID>");

  // Example: restore a list
  await courier.lists.restore("<LIST_ID>");

  // Example: get a list's subscriptions
  const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.getSubscriptions("<LIST_ID>");
  console.log(items);

  // Example: replace many recipients to a new or existing list
  await courier.lists.putSubscriptions("<LIST_ID>", [
    { recipientId: "RECIPIENT_ID_1" },
    { recipientId: "RECIPIENT_ID_2" },
  ]);

  // Example: subscribe single recipient to a new or existing list
  const { recipient } = courier.lists.subscribe("<LIST_ID>", "<RECIPIENT_ID>");
  console.log(recipient);

  // Example: unsubscribe recipient from list
  await courier.lists.unsubscribe("<LIST_ID>", "<RECIPIENT_ID>");

  // Example: get a recipient's subscribed lists
  const { paging, items } = await courier.lists.findByRecipientId(
    "<RECIPIENT_ID>"
  );
  console.log(items);

  // Example: Notification Preferences
  await courier.preferences.put(recipientId, {
    notifications: {
      "<NOTIFICATION_ID>": { status: "<OPT_IN_STATUS>" },
    },
  });
  // Where OPT_IN_STATUS = "OPTED_IN" | "OPTED_OUT"

  // Example: Get a list of existing notifications and categories
  const prefs = await courier.preferences.list();
  console.log(prefs);

  // Example: Get the preferences stored under a specified recipient ID.
  const profilePrefs = await courier.preferences.get(recipientId);
  console.log(profilePrefs);

  // Example: Automation Ad-Hoc Invoke
  const { runId } = await courier.automations.invokeAdHocAutomation({
    automation: {
      cancelation_token: "I_AM_TOKEN",
      steps: [
        {
          action: "send",
        },
      ],
    },
    brand: "BRAND_ID",
    data: {
      example: "EXAMPLE_DATA",
    },
    profile: {
      email: "foo@bar.com",
    },
    recipient: "RECIPIENT_ID",
    template: "TEMPLATE_NAME_OR_ID",
  });
  console.log(runId);

  // Example: Automation Invoke Template
  const { runId } = await courier.automations.invokeAutomationTemplate({
    templateId: "AUTOMATION_TEMPLATE_ID",
    brand: "BRAND_ID",
    data: {
      example: "EXAMPLE_DATA",
    },
    profile: {
      email: "foo@bar.com",
    },
    recipient: "RECIPIENT_ID",
    template: "TEMPLATE_NAME_OR_ID",
  });
  console.log(runId);

  // Example: List notifications
  const { paging, results } = await courier.notifications.list({});
  console.log(results);

  // Example: Get notification content
  const { blocks, channels } = await courier.notifications.getContent(
    "notification1"
  );
  console.log(blocks);
  console.log(channels);

  // Example: Get notification draft content
  const { blocks, channels } = await courier.notifications.getDraftContent(
    "notification1"
  );
  console.log(blocks);
  console.log(channels);

  // Example: Post notification variations
  await courier.notifications.postVariations("notification1", {
    blocks: [
      {
        id: "block_1d4c32e0-bca8-43f6-b5d5-8c043199bce6",
        type: "text",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: "block fr 1",
        },
      },
      {
        id: "block_6d50a6e3-ecc3-4815-bf51-0202c6bf54e2",
        type: "text",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: "block fr 2",
        },
      },
    ],
    channels: [
      {
        id: "channel_1ba46024-f156-4ed7-893b-cb1cdcfbd36e",
        type: "email",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: {
            subject: "French Subject",
          },
        },
      },
      {
        id: "channel_2c2aad1c-30f0-4a55-8d8f-d213f32147bc",
        type: "push",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: {
            title: "French Title",
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  });

  // Example: Post notification draft variations
  await courier.notifications.postDraftVariations("notification1", {
    blocks: [
      {
        id: "block_1d4c32e0-bca8-43f6-b5d5-8c043199bce6",
        type: "text",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: "block fr 1",
        },
      },
      {
        id: "block_6d50a6e3-ecc3-4815-bf51-0202c6bf54e2",
        type: "text",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: "block fr 2",
        },
      },
    ],
    channels: [
      {
        id: "channel_1ba46024-f156-4ed7-893b-cb1cdcfbd36e",
        type: "email",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: {
            subject: "French Subject",
          },
        },
      },
      {
        id: "channel_2c2aad1c-30f0-4a55-8d8f-d213f32147bc",
        type: "push",
        locales: {
          fr_FR: {
            title: "French Title",
          },
        },
      },
    ],
  });

  // Example: Get notification submission checks
  const { checks } = await courier.notifications.getSubmissionChecks(
    "notification1",
    "submission1"
  );
  console.log(checks);

  // Example: Put notification submission checks
  const { checks } = await courier.notifications.putSubmissionChecks(
    "notification1",
    "submission1",
    {
      checks: [
        {
          id: "check1",
          status: "RESOLVED",
          type: "custom",
        },
      ],
    }
  );
  console.log(checks);

  // Example: Cancel notification submission
  await courier.notifications.cancelSubmission("notification1", "submission1");

  // Bulk Processing
  // Example: create a job
  const response = await courier.bulk.createJob({
    message: {
      event: "RR4NDQ7NZ24A8TKPWVBEDGE15E9A",
    },
  });
  console.log(response);

  // Example: get a job
  const response = await courier.bulk.getJob({
    jobId: "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f",
  });
  console.log(response);

  // Example: Ingest users in a job
  const response = await courier.bulk.ingestUsers({
    jobId: "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f",
    users: [
      {
        profile: {
          email: "tejas@courier.com",
        },
      },
    ],
  });
  console.log(response);

  // Example: Run a job
  await courier.bulk.runJob({
    jobId: "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f",
  });

  // Example: Get user details in a job
  const response = await courier.bulk.getJobUsers({
    jobId: "1-61efe386-6ff57552409e311b7a1f371f",
  });
  console.log(response);
}

run();

Idempotency

For POST methods, you can supply an idempotencyKey in the config parameter to ensure the idempotency of the API Call. We recommend that you use a V4 UUID for the key. Keys are eligible to be removed from the system after they're at least 24 hours old, and a new request is generated if a key is reused after the original has been removed. For more info, see Idempotent Requests in the Courier documentation.

import { CourierClient } from "@trycourier/courier";
import uuid4 from "uuid4";

const courier = CourierClient();
const idempotencyKey = uuid4();

async function run() {
  const { messageId } = await courier.send(
    {
      eventId: "<EVENT_ID>",
      recipientId: "<RECIPIENT_ID>",
      profile: {
        email: "example@example.com",
        phone_number: "555-867-5309",
      },
      data: {
        world: "JavaScript!",
      },
    },
    {
      idempotencyKey,
    }
  );
  console.log(messageId);
}

run();

License

MIT License

Author

Courier (support@courier.com)

