@trustwallet/wallet-core

by trustwallet
2.6.12 (see all)

Cross-platform, cross-blockchain wallet library.

Trust Wallet Core is an open source, cross-platform, mobile-focused library implementing low-level cryptographic wallet functionality for a high number of blockchains. It is a core part of the popular Trust Wallet, and some other projects. Most of the code is C++ with a set of strict C interfaces, and idiomatic interfaces for supported languages: Swift for iOS and Java for Android.

Documentation

For comprehensive documentation, see developer.trustwallet.com.

Supported Blockchains

Wallet Core supports more than 50 blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Chain, and most major blockchain platforms. The full list is here.

Building

For build instructions, see developer.trustwallet.com/wallet-core/building.

Using from your project

If you want to use wallet core in your project follow these instructions.

Android

Android releases are hosted on GitHub packages, please checkout this installation guide, you need to add GitHub access token to install it.

Add this dependency to build.gradle and run gradle install

plugins {
    id 'maven'
}

dependencies {
    implementation 'com.trustwallet:wallet-core:x.y.z'
}

Replace x.y.z with latest version:
iOS

We currently support Swift Package Manager and CocoaPods.

SPM

Download latest Package.swift from GitHub Releases and put it in a local WalletCore folder.

Add this line to the dependencies parameter in your Package.swift:

.package(name: "WalletCore", path: "../WalletCore"),

Or add remote url + master branch, it points to recent (not always latest) binary release.

.package(name: "WalletCore", url: "https://github.com/trustwallet/wallet-core", .branchItem("master")),

Then add libraries to target's dependencies: 

.product(name: "WalletCore", package: "WalletCore"),
.product(name: "SwiftProtobuf", package: "WalletCore"),

CocoaPods

Add this line to your Podfile and run pod install:

pod 'TrustWalletCore'

Projects

Projects using Trust Wallet Core. Add yours too!

Trust Wallet

Coinpaprika | IFWallet | crypto.com | Alice | Frontier

Community

There are a few community-maintained projects that extend Wallet Core to some additional platforms and languages. Note this is not an endorsement, please do your own research before using them:

Contributing

The best way to submit feedback and report bugs is to open a GitHub issue. If you want to contribute code please see Contributing. If you want to add support for a new blockchain also see Adding Support for a New Blockchain, make sure you have read the requirements section.

Thanks to all the people who contribute.

License

Trust Wallet Core is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

