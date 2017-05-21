openbase logo
@trust/json-document

by anvilresearch
0.1.4

Fast, declarative, standards-based JavaScript (ES6) data modeling & manipulation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

JSON Document

Model and manipulate data with ES6 classes, JSON Schema initialization and validation, JSON Patch, JSON Pointer, and JSON Mappings.

  • works in Nodejs and the browser
  • compiled schema initialization and validation methods
  • high-level JSONDocument class for ease of use
  • zero production dependencies
  • compatible with webpack

Specifications

Status

Alpha code undergoing rigorous testing and refactoring prior to first production release.

Known Issues

  • Initializer
    • Arrays nested within arrays
    • Multiple defaults in the same tree

Install

From npm registry:

$ npm install json-document@beta

From GitHub repository:

$ npm install https://github.com/anvilresearch/json-document.git

Usage

Module loading

const {
  JSONSchema,
  JSONMapping,
  JSONPatch,
  JSONPointer,
  JSONDocument,
  Formats
} = require('json-document')

JSONSchema

JSONSchema is a class that implements initialization and validation of JSON/JavaScript values based on the JSON Schema standard. The initialize and validate methods of this class are compiled into simple "flat" code without iteration for performance.

let schema = new JSONSchema({
  type: 'object',
  properties: {
    foo: { maxLength: 5 }
  }
})

schema.validate({ foo: 'too long' })
// => { valid: false, errors: [{...}] }

Schemas can be extended. This is useful for class inheritance, as we'll see with JSONDocument.

let extended = schema.extend({
  type: ['object', 'array'],
  items: { type: 'integer' }
})
// => JSONSchema {
//      type: ['object', 'array'],
//      properties: { foo: { maxLength: 5 } }
//      items: { type: 'integer' } }

All JSON Schema validation keywords are currently supported except for ref, remoteRef, and definitions.

JSONMapping

JSON Mappings can read data from one data structure and write to a different one. This is useful for translating data received in one format into another format, for example getting user info from Facebook and storing it in our user records, which have a different schema.

Mappings must be declared before use. They're expressed as an object with JSON Pointer strings for keys and values.

let mapping = new JSONMapping({
  '/foobar': '/foo/bar/0'
})

Now, give a source object to read from and a target object to write to, we can map and project over a map.

let target = {}
let source = { foo: { bar: ['baz'] } }

mapping.map(target, source)
// target => { foobar: 'baz' }

JSON Mappings also have a method for the reverse operation called project.

JSONPatch

JSON Patch describes modifications to an object that are impossible to achieve by simple property assignment approaches. For example, if the value of a key in an update object is undefined, does that mean the new value is undefined, that the key should be deleted, or that no change should be made. JSON Patch eliminates that kind of ambiguity.

Given a target object { "foo": ["bar", "qux", "baz"] }, we could remove the second element of the foo array like so:

let patch = new JSONPatch([
  { op: 'remove', path: '/foo/1' }
])

let target = { foo: ['bar', 'qux', 'baz'] }

patch.apply(target)
// target is mutated to 
// =>
//  { foo: [ 'bar', 'baz' ] }

JSONPointer

JSONPointer can parse JSON Pointer strings and use them to get, add, replace, and remove values from an object.

let pointer = new JSONPointer('/foo/1')
let object = { foo: ['bar', 'baz'] }

pointer.get(object)             // => 'baz'
pointer.add(object, 'qux')      // => { foo: ['bar', 'qux', 'baz'] }
pointer.replace(object, 'quux') // => { foo: ['bar', 'quux', 'baz'] }
pointer.remove(object)          // => { foo: ['bar', 'baz'] }

JSONDocument

class Foo extends JSONDocument {
  static get schema () {
    return schema // JSONSchema instance
  }
}

let foo = new Foo({ a: 1, b: 2 })
foo.validate()
// if valid => { valid: true, errors: [] }
// if invalid => { valid: false, errors: [{...}, {...}, ...] }

foo.patch([{ op: 'add', path: '/c', value: 3 }])
foo.project(mapping)

Formats

JSONSchema can be extended with additional named formats. pattern can be a RegExp instance or a string representation of a regular expression.

Formats.register('new-format', pattern)

let schema = new JSONSchema({
  type: 'string',
  format: 'new-format'
})

Running tests

Nodejs

$ npm test

Browser (karma)

$ npm run karma

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Anvil Research, Inc.

