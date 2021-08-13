openbase logo
@trufflesuite/typedoc-default-themes

by TypeStrong
0.6.1

Default themes for TypeDoc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

447

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Deprecated

As of TypeDoc 0.22, themes are created with JSX templates. Handlebars templates are no longer supported.

Default themes for TypeDoc

This module contains the default themes of TypeDoc. Visit https://typedoc.org/ to learn more about TypeDoc.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and appreciated. You can find TypeDoc on GitHub, feel free to start an issue or create a pull requests:
https://github.com/TypeStrong/typedoc

To use a local build of this project, run the npm pack command in this directory. Then in the project where you want to use your local build run npm install ../path/to/typedoc-default-themes-VERSION.tgz

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Sebastian Lenz.
Copyright (c) 2016-2020 TypeDoc Contributors.
Licensed under the Apache License 2.0.

