This is a local storage wrapper for both react native apps (using AsyncStorage) and web apps (using localStorage). ES6 syntax, promise for async load, fully tested with jest.

查看中文文档请点击 README-CHN.md

Install

npm install react-native-storage npm install @ react - native - async - storage / async - storage

or

yarn add react-native-storage yarn add @ react - native - async - storage / async - storage

Usage

Init

import Storage from 'react-native-storage' ; import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-async-storage/async-storage' ; const storage = new Storage({ size : 1000 , storageBackend : AsyncStorage, defaultExpires : 1000 * 3600 * 24 , enableCache : true , sync : { } }); export default storage;

Save & Load & Remove

storage.save({ key : 'loginState' , data : { from : 'some other site' , userid : 'some userid' , token : 'some token' }, expires : 1000 * 3600 }); storage .load({ key : 'loginState' , autoSync : true , syncInBackground : true , syncParams : { extraFetchOptions : { }, someFlag : true } }) .then( ret => { console .log(ret.userid); }) .catch( err => { console .warn(err.message); switch (err.name) { case 'NotFoundError' : break ; case 'ExpiredError' : break ; } }); var userA = { name : 'A' , age : 20 , tags : [ 'geek' , 'nerd' , 'otaku' ] }; storage.save({ key : 'user' , id : '1001' , data : userA, expires : 1000 * 60 }); storage .load({ key : 'user' , id : '1001' }) .then( ret => { console .log(ret.userid); }) .catch( err => { console .warn(err.message); switch (err.name) { case 'NotFoundError' : break ; case 'ExpiredError' : break ; } }); storage.getIdsForKey( 'user' ).then( ids => { console .log(ids); }); storage.getAllDataForKey( 'user' ).then( users => { console .log(users); }); storage.clearMapForKey( 'user' ); storage.remove({ key : 'lastPage' }); storage.remove({ key : 'user' , id : '1001' }); storage.clearMap();

Sync remote data(refresh)

There are two ways to set the sync method. You can pass the sync method in the constructor's parameter, as a function in an object, or you can define it at any time as shown below:

storage.sync = { async user(params) { let { id, syncParams : { extraFetchOptions, someFlag } } = params; const response = await fetch( 'user/?id=' + id, { ...extraFetchOptions }); const responseText = await response.text(); console .log( `user ${id} sync resp: ` , responseText); const json = JSON .parse(responseText); if (json && json.user) { storage.save({ key : 'user' , id, data : json.user }); if (someFlag) { } return json.user; } else { throw new Error ( `error syncing user ${id} ` )); } } };

In the following example the sync method is called, when you invoke storage.load :

storage.load({ key : 'user' , id : '1002' }).then(...)

If there is no user 1002 currently in storage, then storage.sync.user will be invoked to fetch and return the remote data.

Load batch data

storage.getBatchData([ { key : 'loginState' }, { key : 'checkPoint' , syncInBackground : false }, { key : 'balance' }, { key : 'user' , id : '1009' } ]) .then( results => { results.forEach( result => { console .log(result); }) }) storage.getBatchDataWithIds({ key : 'user' , ids : [ '1001' , '1002' , '1003' ] }) .then( ... )

There is an important difference between the way these two methods perform: getBatchData will invoke separate sync methods for each different key one after the other when the corresponding data is missing or not in sync. However, getBatchDataWithIds will collect a list of the missing data, pushing their ids to an array, and then pass the array to the single corresponding sync method once, reducing the number of requests, so you need to implement array query on the server side and handle the parameters of sync method properly. Note that the id parameter can be a single string or an array of strings.

You are welcome to ask any question in the issues page.

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]