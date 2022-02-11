💬 Join the tRPC Discord server to chat to other people using tRPC - trpc.io/discord
tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.
... and:
Still reading? Follow @alexdotjs on Twitter if you have any questions or want to keep up to date what's coming next.
👉 See full documentation documentation on tRPC.io. 👈
Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:
yarn create next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
# or:
npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
|
Alex / KATT
👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.
If you like working with tRPC, consider giving a token a apprecation by GitHub Sponsors!
For companies
Is your company using tRPC, want to attract amazing TypeScript developers to your team, & support long-term maintainance of tRPC? Have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.
|
Newfront
|
Dr. B
|
Cal.com
|
Ryan Edge
|
Snaplet
|
Anthony Short
|
Hampus Kraft
|
Daniel Yogel
|
Sam Holmes
|
Jan Zimmek
|
Theo Browne
|
Max Greenwald
|
Alex Schumacher
|
Bill
|
Ryan Edge
|
Illarion Koperski
|
Albin Groen
|
Timothy Cole
|
Michał Kowieski
tRPC is developed by KATT, originally based on a proof-of-concept by colinhacks.
|
Alex Johansson
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡 🚧
|
Colin McDonnell
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Pieter Venter
🤔 👀
|
Kalle
🐛
|
Malte Granderath
🐛
|
Kristóf Poduszló
🤔 🐛
|
Rich Haines
💡
|
Simon Edelmann
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 📖 👀
|
Anthony Short
💵
|
Hampus Kraft
💵
|
hypnodron
⚠️ 💻 🐛
|
Daniel Yogel
💵 👀 🐛
|
Sam Holmes
💵
|
Misha Kaletsky
🤔 ⚠️ 💻 👀
|
s
📖
|
Jan Zimmek
💵
|
Alaister Young
💻 ⚠️
|
Theo Browne
👀 💵
|
Max Greenwald
💵 💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛
|
Stephen Mount
💵
|
amr
💻
|
Thomas Coldwell
📖
|
Alex Schumacher
💵
|
Ifiok Jr.
⚠️ 💻 📖
|
Memory-Lane-Games
💵
|
Bill
💵
|
Keenahn Tiberius Jung
💻
|
Daniel Roe
💻
|
Sachin Raja
👀 🤔 🧑🏫
|
Michael Kreuzmayr
💻
|
Kim Røen
🤔
|
Ryan
💵
|
Snaplet
💵
|
Dylan Brookes
💡
|
Marc Guiselin
📖 👀
|
Illarion Koperski
💵
|
Albin Groen
💵
|
Esa-Matti Suuronen
💡
|
Timothy Cole
💵 🧑🏫
|
reggie3-braingu
💡 ⚠️ 💵
|
ShiftySlothe
💡
|
Dario Ielardi
💻 ⚠️
|
Michał Kowieski
💵
|
Theodore Rose
💡