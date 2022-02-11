openbase logo
@trpc/client

by trpc
9.16.0

🧙‍♀️ End-to-end typesafe APIs made easy

Readme

tRPC

End-to-end typesafe APIs made easy

codecov

Server/client example
The client above is not importing any code from the server, only it's type declarations.
Import type only imports declarations to be used for type annotations and declarations. It always gets fully erased, so there’s no remnant of it at runtime.

💬 Join the tRPC Discord server to chat to other people using tRPC - trpc.io/discord

Intro

tRPC allows you to easily build & consume fully typesafe APIs, without schemas or code generation.

  • 🧙‍♂️  Full static typesafety & autocompletion on the client - on inputs, outputs, & errors.
  • 🐎  Snappy DX. No code generation, run-time bloat, or build pipeline.
  • 🍃  Light. tRPC has zero deps and a tiny client-side footprint.
  • 🐻  Easy to add to your existing brownfield project.
  • 🔋  Batteries included. React-library + Next.js/Express adapters. (But tRPC is not tied to React - reach out if you want to make a Svelte/Vue/... lib)
  • 🥃  Simple to use APIs for queries, mutations, & subscriptions support.
  • ⚡️  Request batching - requests made at the same time can be automatically combined into one

... and:

  • 👀  Quite a few examples in the ./examples-folder
  • ✅  It's well-tested & running in production.

Still reading? Follow @alexdotjs on Twitter if you have any questions or want to keep up to date what's coming next.

Usage

👉 See full documentation documentation on tRPC.io. 👈

Quick start with a full-stack Next.js example:

yarn create next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter
# or:
npx create-next-app --example https://github.com/trpc/trpc --example-path examples/next-prisma-starter trpc-prisma-starter

Core Team


Alex / KATT

👋 Hi, I'm Alex and I am the creator of tRPC, don't hesitate to contact me on Twitter or email if you are curious about tRPC in any way.

Financial Contributors

If you like working with tRPC, consider giving a token a apprecation by GitHub Sponsors!

For companies

Is your company using tRPC, want to attract amazing TypeScript developers to your team, & support long-term maintainance of tRPC? Have a look at the sponsorship tiers or get in touch to discuss potential partnerships.

🥇 Gold Sponsors

🥈 Silver Sponsors

🥉 Bronze Sponsors


Newfront
Dr. B
Cal.com
Ryan Edge

Snaplet

😻 Individuals


Anthony Short
Hampus Kraft
Daniel Yogel
Sam Holmes
Jan Zimmek
Theo Browne
Max Greenwald

Alex Schumacher
Bill
Ryan Edge
Illarion Koperski
Albin Groen
Timothy Cole
Michał Kowieski

All contributors ✨

tRPC is developed by KATT, originally based on a proof-of-concept by colinhacks.


Alex Johansson
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖 💡 🚧
Colin McDonnell
🤔 💻 ⚠️ 📖
Pieter Venter
🤔 👀
Kalle
🐛
Malte Granderath
🐛
Kristóf Poduszló
🤔 🐛
Rich Haines
💡

Simon Edelmann
💻 🤔 ⚠️ 📖 👀
Anthony Short
💵
Hampus Kraft
💵
hypnodron
⚠️ 💻 🐛
Daniel Yogel
💵 👀 🐛
Sam Holmes
💵
Misha Kaletsky
🤔 ⚠️ 💻 👀

s
📖
Jan Zimmek
💵
Alaister Young
💻 ⚠️
Theo Browne
👀 💵
Max Greenwald
💵 💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛
Stephen Mount
💵
amr
💻

Thomas Coldwell
📖
Alex Schumacher
💵
Ifiok Jr.
⚠️ 💻 📖
Memory-Lane-Games
💵
Bill
💵
Keenahn Tiberius Jung
💻
Daniel Roe
💻

Sachin Raja
👀 🤔 🧑‍🏫
Michael Kreuzmayr
💻
Kim Røen
🤔
Ryan
💵
Snaplet
💵
Dylan Brookes
💡
Marc Guiselin
📖 👀

Illarion Koperski
💵
Albin Groen
💵
Esa-Matti Suuronen
💡
Timothy Cole
💵 🧑‍🏫
reggie3-braingu
💡 ⚠️ 💵
ShiftySlothe
💡
Dario Ielardi
💻 ⚠️

Michał Kowieski
💵
Theodore Rose
💡

Powered by Vercel

