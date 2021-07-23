Simple splashscreen for Electron applications.

Ideally, your application loads instantaneously. However, some applications are larger and/or may be running on a slower machine, causing the load to take longer. If the application is taking a bit to load, electron-splashscreen will appear so the user knows the application is loading, but can't interact with a partially loaded application.

electron-splashscreen is simple to incorporate, while allowing you the freedom to customize with any look, feel, and functionality.

No external dependencies.

Install

npm install @trodi/electron-splashscreen

Usage

Typescript Usage (javascript would be similar)

Example of your Electron browser process.

import * as Splashscreen from "@trodi/electron-splashscreen" ; const mainOpts: Electron.BrowserWindowConstructorOptions = ... const config: Splashscreen.Config = { windowOpts: mainOpts; templateUrl: ` ${__dirname} /splash-screen.html` ; splashScreenOpts: { width: 425 , height: 325 , }, }; const main: BrowserWindow = Splashscreen.initSplashScreen(config); main.loadURL( `file://index.html` );

You can run examples via npm run example and npm run example-dynamic .

API

API Documentation

Build

npm run build

Publish

npm version <patch|minor|major>

npm publish

Commit and push changes to git

License

MIT License