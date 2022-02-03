A prettier plugin to sort import declarations by provided Regular Expression order.
Note: If you are migrating from v2.x.x to v3.x.x, Please Read Migration Guidelines
import React, {
FC,
useEffect,
useRef,
ChangeEvent,
KeyboardEvent,
} from 'react';
import { logger } from '@core/logger';
import { reduce, debounce } from 'lodash';
import { Message } from '../Message';
import { createServer } from '@server/node';
import { Alert } from '@ui/Alert';
import { repeat, filter, add } from '../utils';
import { initializeApp } from '@core/app';
import { Popup } from '@ui/Popup';
import { createConnection } from '@server/database';
import { debounce, reduce } from 'lodash';
import React, {
ChangeEvent,
FC,
KeyboardEvent,
useEffect,
useRef,
} from 'react';
import { createConnection } from '@server/database';
import { createServer } from '@server/node';
import { initializeApp } from '@core/app';
import { logger } from '@core/logger';
import { Alert } from '@ui/Alert';
import { Popup } from '@ui/Popup';
import { Message } from '../Message';
import { add, filter, repeat } from '../utils';
npm
npm install --save-dev @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports
or, using yarn
yarn add --dev @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports
Add an order in prettier config file.
module.exports = {
"printWidth": 80,
"tabWidth": 4,
"trailingComma": "all",
"singleQuote": true,
"semi": true,
"importOrder": ["^@core/(.*)$", "^@server/(.*)$", "^@ui/(.*)$", "^[./]"],
"importOrderSeparation": true,
"importOrderSortSpecifiers": true
}
importOrder
type:
Array<string>
A collection of Regular expressions in string format.
"importOrder": ["^@core/(.*)$", "^@server/(.*)$", "^@ui/(.*)$", "^[./]"],
Default behavior: The plugin moves the third party imports to the top which are not part of the
importOrder list.
To move the third party imports at desired place, you can use
<THIRD_PARTY_MODULES> to assign third party imports to the appropriate position:
"importOrder": ["^@core/(.*)$", "<THIRD_PARTY_MODULES>", "^@server/(.*)$", "^@ui/(.*)$", "^[./]"],
importOrderSeparation
type:
boolean
default value:
false
A boolean value to enable or disable the new line separation
between sorted import declarations group. The separation takes place according to the
importOrder.
"importOrderSeparation": true,
importOrderSortSpecifiers
type:
boolean
default value:
false
A boolean value to enable or disable sorting of the specifiers in an import declarations.
importOrderGroupNamespaceSpecifiers
type:
boolean
default value:
false
A boolean value to enable or disable sorting the namespace specifiers to the top of the import group.
importOrderCaseInsensitive
type:
boolean
default value:
false
A boolean value to enable case-insensitivity in the sorting algorithm used to order imports within each match group.
For example, when false (or not specified):
import ExampleView from './ExampleView';
import ExamplesList from './ExamplesList';
compared with
"importOrderCaseInsensitive": true:
import ExamplesList from './ExamplesList';
import ExampleView from './ExampleView';
importOrderParserPlugins
type:
Array<string>
default value:
["typescript", "jsx"]
Previously known as
experimentalBabelParserPluginsList.
A collection of plugins for babel parser. The plugin passes this list to babel parser, so it can understand the syntaxes used in the file being formatted. The plugin uses prettier itself to figure out the parser it needs to use but if that fails, you can use this field to enforce the usage of the plugins' babel parser needs.
To pass the plugins to babel parser:
"importOrderParserPlugins" : ["classProperties", "decorators-legacy"]
To pass the options to the babel parser plugins: Since prettier options are limited to string, you can pass plugins
with options as a JSON string of the plugin array:
"[\"plugin-name\", { \"pluginOption\": true }]".
"importOrderParserPlugins" : ["classProperties", "[\"decorators\", { \"decoratorsBeforeExport\": true }]"]
To disable default plugins for babel parser, pass an empty array:
importOrderParserPlugins: []
The plugin extracts the imports which are defined in
importOrder. These imports are considered as local imports.
The imports which are not part of the
importOrder is considered as third party imports.
After, the plugin sorts the local imports and third party imports using natural sort algorithm.
In the end, the plugin returns final imports with third party imports on top and local imports at the end.
The third party imports position (it's top by default) can be overridden using the
<THIRD_PARTY_MODULES> special word in the
importOrder.
Having some trouble or an issue ? You can check FAQ / Troubleshooting section.
|Framework
|Supported
|Note
|JS with ES Modules
|✅ Everything
|-
|NodeJS with ES Modules
|✅ Everything
|-
|React
|✅ Everything
|-
|Angular
|✅ Everything
|Supported through
importOrderParserPlugins API
|Vue
|⚠️ Soon to be supported.
|Any contribution is welcome.
|Svelte
|⚠️ Soon to be supported.
|Any contribution is welcome.
Want to highlight your project or company ? Adding your project / company name will help plugin to gain attraction and contribution. Feel free to make a Pull Request to add your project / company name.
For more information regarding contribution, please check the Contributing Guidelines. If you are trying to debug some code in the plugin, check Debugging Guidelines
|Ayush Sharma
|Behrang Yarahmadi
|@ayusharma_
|@behrang_y
This plugin modifies the AST which is against the rules of prettier.
A first fast, not buggy, and handy plugin for sorting imports. I contributed by adding "<THIRD_PARTY_MODULES>" keyword - now it has all the features I need, so I use it in ESLint Kit. Good job, maintainers.