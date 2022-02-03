Prettier plugin sort imports

A prettier plugin to sort import declarations by provided Regular Expression order.

Note: If you are migrating from v2.x.x to v3.x.x, Please Read Migration Guidelines

Input

import React, { FC, useEffect, useRef, ChangeEvent, KeyboardEvent, } from 'react' ; import { logger } from '@core/logger' ; import { reduce, debounce } from 'lodash' ; import { Message } from '../Message' ; import { createServer } from '@server/node' ; import { Alert } from '@ui/Alert' ; import { repeat, filter, add } from '../utils' ; import { initializeApp } from '@core/app' ; import { Popup } from '@ui/Popup' ; import { createConnection } from '@server/database' ;

Output

import { debounce, reduce } from 'lodash' ; import React, { ChangeEvent, FC, KeyboardEvent, useEffect, useRef, } from 'react' ; import { createConnection } from '@server/database' ; import { createServer } from '@server/node' ; import { initializeApp } from '@core/app' ; import { logger } from '@core/logger' ; import { Alert } from '@ui/Alert' ; import { Popup } from '@ui/Popup' ; import { Message } from '../Message' ; import { add, filter, repeat } from '../utils' ;

Install

npm

npm install --save-dev @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports

or, using yarn

yarn add --dev @trivago/prettier-plugin-sort-imports

Note: If you are migrating from v2.x.x to v3.x.x, Please Read Migration Guidelines

Usage

Add an order in prettier config file.

module.exports = { "printWidth": 80, "tabWidth": 4, "trailingComma": "all", "singleQuote": true, "semi": true, "importOrder": ["^@core/(.*)$", "^@server/(.*)$", "^@ui/(.*)$", "^[./]"], "importOrderSeparation": true, "importOrderSortSpecifiers": true }

APIs

importOrder

type: Array<string>

A collection of Regular expressions in string format.

"importOrder" : [ "^@core/(.*)$" , "^@server/(.*)$" , "^@ui/(.*)$" , "^[./]" ],

Default behavior: The plugin moves the third party imports to the top which are not part of the importOrder list. To move the third party imports at desired place, you can use <THIRD_PARTY_MODULES> to assign third party imports to the appropriate position:

"importOrder" : [ "^@core/(.*)$" , "<THIRD_PARTY_MODULES>" , "^@server/(.*)$" , "^@ui/(.*)$" , "^[./]" ],

importOrderSeparation

type: boolean

default value: false

A boolean value to enable or disable the new line separation between sorted import declarations group. The separation takes place according to the importOrder .

"importOrderSeparation": true ,

importOrderSortSpecifiers

type: boolean

default value: false

A boolean value to enable or disable sorting of the specifiers in an import declarations.

importOrderGroupNamespaceSpecifiers

type: boolean

default value: false

A boolean value to enable or disable sorting the namespace specifiers to the top of the import group.

importOrderCaseInsensitive

type: boolean

default value: false

A boolean value to enable case-insensitivity in the sorting algorithm used to order imports within each match group.

For example, when false (or not specified):

import ExampleView from './ExampleView'; import ExamplesList from './ExamplesList';

compared with "importOrderCaseInsensitive": true :

import ExamplesList from './ExamplesList'; import ExampleView from './ExampleView';

importOrderParserPlugins

type: Array<string>

default value: ["typescript", "jsx"]

Previously known as experimentalBabelParserPluginsList .

A collection of plugins for babel parser. The plugin passes this list to babel parser, so it can understand the syntaxes used in the file being formatted. The plugin uses prettier itself to figure out the parser it needs to use but if that fails, you can use this field to enforce the usage of the plugins' babel parser needs.

To pass the plugins to babel parser:

"importOrderParserPlugins" : [ "classProperties" , "decorators-legacy" ]

To pass the options to the babel parser plugins: Since prettier options are limited to string, you can pass plugins with options as a JSON string of the plugin array: "[\"plugin-name\", { \"pluginOption\": true }]" .

"importOrderParserPlugins" : [ "classProperties" , "[\" decorators\ ", { \" decoratorsBeforeExport\ ": true }]" ]

To disable default plugins for babel parser, pass an empty array:

importOrderParserPlugins : []

How does import sort work ?

The plugin extracts the imports which are defined in importOrder . These imports are considered as local imports. The imports which are not part of the importOrder is considered as third party imports.

After, the plugin sorts the local imports and third party imports using natural sort algorithm.

In the end, the plugin returns final imports with third party imports on top and local imports at the end.

The third party imports position (it's top by default) can be overridden using the <THIRD_PARTY_MODULES> special word in the importOrder .

FAQ / Troubleshooting

Having some trouble or an issue ? You can check FAQ / Troubleshooting section.

Compatibility

Framework Supported Note JS with ES Modules ✅ Everything - NodeJS with ES Modules ✅ Everything - React ✅ Everything - Angular ✅ Everything Supported through importOrderParserPlugins API Vue ⚠️ Soon to be supported. Any contribution is welcome. Svelte ⚠️ Soon to be supported. Any contribution is welcome.

Used by

Want to highlight your project or company ? Adding your project / company name will help plugin to gain attraction and contribution. Feel free to make a Pull Request to add your project / company name.

trivago

ADD YOUR PROJECT / COMPANY NAME

Contribution

For more information regarding contribution, please check the Contributing Guidelines. If you are trying to debug some code in the plugin, check Debugging Guidelines

Maintainers

Disclaimer

This plugin modifies the AST which is against the rules of prettier.