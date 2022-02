YASGUI

Useful links:

User documentation: https://triply.cc/docs/yasgui

Developer documentation: https://triply.cc/docs/yasgui-api

Documentation Github repository (feel free to add a PR for improvements): https://github.com/TriplyDB/Documentation

Installation

Below are instructions on how to include Yasgui in your project. If you only want to install Yasr or Yasqe, replace yasgui in the commands below

npm

npm i @triply/yasgui

Yarn

yarn add @triply/yasgui

Local development

Installing dependencies

Run yarn install .

Running Yasgui locally

To develop locally, run yarn run dev

Compiling Yasgui

Run yarn run build . It'll store the transpiled js/css files in the build directory

License

This software is written by Triply.

This code is released under the MIT license.