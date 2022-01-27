tus is a protocol based on HTTP for resumable file uploads. Resumable means that an upload can be interrupted at any moment and can be resumed without re-uploading the previous data again. An interruption may happen willingly, if the user wants to pause, or by accident in case of an network issue or server outage.
tus-js-client is a pure JavaScript client for the tus resumable upload protocol and can be used inside browsers, Node.js, React Native and Apache Cordova applications.
Protocol version: 1.0.0
This branch contains tus-js-client v2. If you are looking for the previous major release, after which breaking changes have been introduced, please look at the v1.8.0 tag.
input.addEventListener("change", function(e) {
// Get the selected file from the input element
var file = e.target.files[0]
// Create a new tus upload
var upload = new tus.Upload(file, {
endpoint: "http://localhost:1080/files/",
retryDelays: [0, 3000, 5000, 10000, 20000],
metadata: {
filename: file.name,
filetype: file.type
},
onError: function(error) {
console.log("Failed because: " + error)
},
onProgress: function(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal) {
var percentage = (bytesUploaded / bytesTotal * 100).toFixed(2)
console.log(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal, percentage + "%")
},
onSuccess: function() {
console.log("Download %s from %s", upload.file.name, upload.url)
}
})
// Check if there are any previous uploads to continue.
upload.findPreviousUploads().then(function (previousUploads) {
// Found previous uploads so we select the first one.
if (previousUploads.length) {
upload.resumeFromPreviousUpload(previousUploads[0])
}
// Start the upload
upload.start()
})
})
This project is licensed under the MIT license, see
LICENSE.