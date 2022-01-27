tus is a protocol based on HTTP for resumable file uploads. Resumable means that an upload can be interrupted at any moment and can be resumed without re-uploading the previous data again. An interruption may happen willingly, if the user wants to pause, or by accident in case of an network issue or server outage.

tus-js-client is a pure JavaScript client for the tus resumable upload protocol and can be used inside browsers, Node.js, React Native and Apache Cordova applications.

Protocol version: 1.0.0

This branch contains tus-js-client v2. If you are looking for the previous major release, after which breaking changes have been introduced, please look at the v1.8.0 tag.

Example

input.addEventListener( "change" , function ( e ) { var file = e.target.files[ 0 ] var upload = new tus.Upload(file, { endpoint : "http://localhost:1080/files/" , retryDelays : [ 0 , 3000 , 5000 , 10000 , 20000 ], metadata : { filename : file.name, filetype : file.type }, onError : function ( error ) { console .log( "Failed because: " + error) }, onProgress : function ( bytesUploaded, bytesTotal ) { var percentage = (bytesUploaded / bytesTotal * 100 ).toFixed( 2 ) console .log(bytesUploaded, bytesTotal, percentage + "%" ) }, onSuccess : function ( ) { console .log( "Download %s from %s" , upload.file.name, upload.url) } }) upload.findPreviousUploads().then( function ( previousUploads ) { if (previousUploads.length) { upload.resumeFromPreviousUpload(previousUploads[ 0 ]) } upload.start() }) })

Documentation

Build status

License