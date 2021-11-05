Create scroll-based animation without JavaScript.
Sometimes we want to update the CSS style of an HTML element based on the scroll position, just like fast-forwarding or rewinding a video by scrolling up and down.
With Trigger JS, get the desired value with CSS variable on page scroll for your animation needed, without writing a single line of JavaScript code, configuration with HTML attributes. Checkout examples here.
Read this document in other languages: English, 繁體中文, 简体中文.
Include Trigger JS to your webpage with a script tag, with either CDN:
<script src="//unpkg.com/@triggerjs/trigger" defer></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@triggerjs/trigger" defer></script>
Add
tg-name to the DOM element that you want to monitor. The value of
tg-name is the name of the CSS variable that binds to the element.
<div tg-name="scrolled" id="greeting">Hello, World</div>
In the above example, CSS variable
--scrolled is added to the selector
#greeting:
<style>
body {
padding: 100vh 0; /* In order to make the page have enough room for scrolling */
}
#greeting {
transform: translateX(
calc(var(--scrolled) * 1px)
); /* Converts to px unit */
}
</style>
git clone https://github.com/triggerjs/trigger.git
npm i @triggerjs/trigger
npm install
bundle.js located in
dist. Run a local web server and browse the greeting example in
index.html :
npx serve in the terminal
http://localhost:5000 in web browser.
dist/bundle.js:
npm run watch
npm run build
npm run prod
tg- Attributes
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
tg-name
|Required
|-
|The CSS variable name to store the value, with or without
-- prefix.
tg-from
|Optional
0
|The start value
tg-to
|Optional
1
|The end value
tg-steps
|Optional
100
|Steps to be triggered from
tg-from to
tg-to
tg-step
|Optional
0
|Step per increment. If this value isn't
0, will override
tg-steps.
tg-map
|Optional
|(Empty)
|Map the value to another value. Format:
- 1-to-1 mapping:
value: newValue; value2: newValue2.
- Multiple-to-1 mapping:
value,value2,value3: newValue.
- Range-to-1 mapping:
value...value2: newValue.
tg-filter
|Optional
|(Empty)
|Only trigger if the scroll value is on the list. Format:
1,3,5,7,9. By default, the filter mode is
retain. If we want to switch the mode to
exact, add an
! at the end of the value. Read more about this in the dedicated section following.
tg-edge
|Optional
|cover
|Calculate the start and end of the scrolling effect.
cover means off-screen to off-screen. The calculation starts in the appearance of the element at the bottom, and ends in the disappearance of element at the top;
inset represents the calculation begins after the top edge of the element touches the top of the screen, ends when the bottom edge of the element reached the bottom of the screen. See below section for a diagram.
tg-follow
|Optional
|(Empty)
|Use the result calculated from another element. The value of
tg-follow is the value of the target element's
tg-ref. Caution: When
tg-follow is set,
tg-from,
tg-to,
tg-steps,
tg-step and
tg-edge are ignored in the same element.
tg-ref
|Optional
|(Empty)
|Define the name for other elements to reference using
tg-follow.
tg-bezier
|Optional
|(Empty)
|Bezier easing setting, available values:
ease,
easeIn,
easeOut,
easeInOut, or custom numbers for a Cubic Bezier in format
p1x,p1y,p2x,p2y.
Number is not suitable for all the situations. For example, we want to update the text color based on the scroll value. the attribute
tg-map can help.
The following example shows how to update the text color with the rules below: | Element Position (From the Bottom) | Scroll Value | Text Color | | ---------------------------------- | --------------- | ---------- | | 0% - 10% | 1 | black | | 10% - 20% | 2 | red | | 20% - 30% | 3 | orange | | 30% - 40% | 4 | yellow | | 40% - 50% | 5 | green | | 50% - 60% | 6 | cyan | | 60% - 70% | 7 | blue | | 70% - 80% | 8 | purple | | 80% - 90% | 9 | grey | | 90% - 100% | 10 | grey |
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="1"
tg-to="10"
tg-steps="9"
tg-map="1: black; 2: red; 3: orange; 4: yellow; 5: green; 6: cyan; 7: blue; 8: purple; 9,10: grey"
>
Rainbow Text
</h1>
<style>
body {
padding: 100vh 0; /* In order to make the page have enough rooms for scrolling */
}
#heading {
color: var(--color);
}
</style>
Let's say
tg-from="200" and
tg-to="-200", we want to move the element in x position with
transform: translateX().
tg-steps lets us define how many steps from
200 to
-200, for example,
tg-steps="400" means run from
200 to
-200 with
400 steps,
1 per increment; In other words,
tg-steps="800" means
0.5 per increment.
But sometimes, we do not want to do the math by ourselves, that's why
tg-step exists.
tg-step defines the exact value of increment. Please note that if
tg-step is defined,
tg-steps will be ignored.
Sometimes we are only interested in certain values. For example, we only want to know when
25, 50, 75 show up from
0 to
100 (
tg-from="0" and
tg-to="100"). In this situation,
tg-filter helps you.
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="0"
tg-to="100"
tg-step="1"
tg-filter="25,50,75"
tg-map="25: red; 50: yellow; 75: green"
>
Red (25), Yellow (50), Green (75)
</h1>
<style>
body {
padding: 100vh 0; /* In order to make the page have enough rooms for scrolling */
}
#heading {
color: var(--color);
}
</style>
tg-filter
There are two modes for
tg-filter,
retain by default, the other one is
exact. Here is an example to clarify this:
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="0"
tg-to="10"
tg-step="1"
tg-filter="5"
tg-map="5: blue"
>
Trigger.js
</h1>
<style>
body {
padding: 100vh 0; /* In order to make the page have enough rooms for scrolling */
}
#heading {
--color: black;
color: var(--color);
}
</style>
In the above example, the text has an initial color of black, and it will turn to blue when it arrives at the middle of the page and never turn to black again because there is no trigger point of the black color.
So let's say we want the text color becomes blue only when the calculation value is
5, and becomes black for other values, We can change it to:
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="0"
tg-to="10"
tg-step="1"
tg-filter="4,5,6"
tg-map="4: black; 5: blue; 6: black"
>
Trigger.js
</h1>
It works, but the code becomes redundant. To solve this, we can switch the filter mode to
exact by adding an
! at the end of the value of
tg-filter:
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="0"
tg-to="10"
tg-step="1"
tg-filter="5!"
tg-map="5: blue"
>
Trigger.js
</h1>
In
exact mode,
--color becomes
blue when the value is
5, and becomes the default when the value is not
5.
The design of adding
! to the value of
tg-filter is the demand is exclusive to the attribute. Establishing another attribute for the mode is unnecessary or even leads to the misunderstanding.
Just like some CSS properties, the values of
tg- attributes (except
tg-follow,
tg-ref) inherits from the parents if not being set in the current element. If we do not want it inherits from parent and set it as default value, just add the
tg- attribute without value. For example:
<div tg-name="scale" tg-from="0" tg-to="50">
<span tg-name="color" tg-to>
<!-- The value of tg-to is now 1 (Default value) -->
</span>
</div>
tg-edge Explaination
The different between
cover (default) and
edge:
So that if
tg-edge="inset", the element must be higher than the viewport (
window.clientHeight).
We can also listen to the
tg event on an element with JavaScript:
<h1
id="heading"
tg-name="color"
tg-from="1"
tg-to="3"
tg-steps="2"
tg-map="1:#000;2:#666;3:#ccc"
>
Trigger JS
</h1>
<style>
body {
padding: 100vh 0; /* In order to make the page have enough room for scrolling */
}
#heading {
color: var(--color);
}
</style>
<script>
document.querySelector('#heading').addEventListener('tg', (e) => {
console.log(e.detail); // {value: '#666'}
});
</script>
If you are concerned with the
tg- prefix that doesn't quite fulfill the standard of HTML5, it can be customised by the following setting in the
body tag with
data-trigger-prefix attribute:
<body data-trigger-prefix="data-tg">
<div data-tg-name="scrolled" id="greeting">Hello, World</div>
</body>
The above example customises the prefix to
data-tg.
data-* is a completely valid attribute for putting custom data in HTML5.
Feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests. Bugs report in GitHub Issues, features/ideas/questions discuss in GitHub Discussions.
Trigger.js is MIT Licensed.