openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@trezor/rollout

by trezor
1.3.0 (see all)

🍬 Trezor Suite Monorepo

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

330

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

68

Package

Dependencies

3

License

SEE LICENSE IN LICENSE.md

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TREZOR SUITE MONOREPO

img

Packages

NamePackages
suitecore, web, desktop, native, data, storage
componentscomponents, storybook native
rolloutrollout
blockchain-linkblockchain-link
integration-testsintegration-tests

Development

Before you start make sure you have downloaded and installed NVM, Yarn and git with git lfs.

  • git clone git@github.com:trezor/trezor-suite.git
  • git lfs pull
  • nvm install
  • yarn
  • yarn build:libs && yarn workspace @trezor/suite-data msg-system-sign-config

To set up your dev environment for a native platform (iOS/Android) follow these additional steps.

Run a dev build:

  • yarn suite:dev (web app)
  • yarn suite:dev:desktop (electron app)
  • yarn suite:dev:android (react-native Android)
  • yarn suite:dev:ios (react-native iOS)

Contribute

Inspired by GitLab Contributing Guide

Using Conventional Commits is strongly recommended and might be enforced in future.

Security vulnerability disclosure

Please report suspected security vulnerabilities in private to security@satoshilabs.com, also see the disclosure section on the Trezor.io website. Please do NOT create publicly viewable issues for suspected security vulnerabilities.

IDE specific settings

Find specific settings for Integrated Development Environments (IDE) in IDE.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial