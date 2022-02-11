TREZOR SUITE MONOREPO

Packages

Development

Before you start make sure you have downloaded and installed NVM, Yarn and git with git lfs.

git clone git@github.com:trezor/trezor-suite.git

git lfs pull

nvm install

yarn

yarn build:libs && yarn workspace @trezor/suite-data msg-system-sign-config

To set up your dev environment for a native platform (iOS/Android) follow these additional steps.

Run a dev build:

yarn suite:dev (web app)

(web app) yarn suite:dev:desktop (electron app)

(electron app) yarn suite:dev:android (react-native Android)

(react-native Android) yarn suite:dev:ios (react-native iOS)

Contribute

Inspired by GitLab Contributing Guide

Using Conventional Commits is strongly recommended and might be enforced in future.

Security vulnerability disclosure

Please report suspected security vulnerabilities in private to security@satoshilabs.com, also see the disclosure section on the Trezor.io website. Please do NOT create publicly viewable issues for suspected security vulnerabilities.

IDE specific settings

Find specific settings for Integrated Development Environments (IDE) in IDE.md