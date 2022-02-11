|Name
|Packages
|suite
|core, web, desktop, native, data, storage
|components
|components, storybook native
|rollout
|rollout
|blockchain-link
|blockchain-link
|integration-tests
|integration-tests
Before you start make sure you have downloaded and installed NVM, Yarn and git with git lfs.
git clone git@github.com:trezor/trezor-suite.git
git lfs pull
nvm install
yarn
yarn build:libs && yarn workspace @trezor/suite-data msg-system-sign-config
To set up your dev environment for a native platform (iOS/Android) follow these additional steps.
Run a dev build:
yarn suite:dev (web app)
yarn suite:dev:desktop (electron app)
yarn suite:dev:android (react-native Android)
yarn suite:dev:ios (react-native iOS)
Inspired by GitLab Contributing Guide
Using Conventional Commits is strongly recommended and might be enforced in future.
Please report suspected security vulnerabilities in private to security@satoshilabs.com, also see the disclosure section on the Trezor.io website. Please do NOT create publicly viewable issues for suspected security vulnerabilities.
Find specific settings for Integrated Development Environments (IDE) in IDE.md