📦 ui-box is a low level CSS-in-JS solution that focuses on being simple, fast and extensible. All CSS properties are set using simple React props, which allows you to easily create reusable components that can be enhanced with additional CSS properties. This is very useful for adding things like margins to components, which would normally require adding non-reusable wrapper elements/classes.
yarn add ui-box
# or
npm install --save ui-box
import Box from 'ui-box'
function Button(props) {
return (
<Box
is="button"
padding="10px"
background="red"
{...props}
/>
)
}
function Example() {
return <Button disabled margin="10px">Hi</Button>
}
The above example component renders a red, disabled
<button> with margins.
Type:
string or React component type
Default:
'div'
Lets you change the underlying element type. You can pass either a string to change the DOM element type, or a React component type to inherit another component. The component just needs to accept a
className prop to work. A good example is inheriting the react-router
Link component.
E.g:
<Box is={Link} to="/login">Login</Box>
Type:
boolean
Utility property for easily adding clearfix styles to the element.
Type:
string
The className prop you know and love. Internally it gets enhanced with additional class names for the CSS properties you specify.
All of these CSS properties are supported. You can pass either a string or a number (which gets converted to a
px value). The shorthand properties with repeated values only accept a single value, e.g.
margin="10px" works but
margin="10px 20px" does not. You can use the x/y props (e.g.
marginX/
marginY) to achieve the same thing.
alignContent
alignItems
alignSelf
background
backgroundBlendMode
backgroundClip
backgroundColor
backgroundImage
backgroundOrigin
backgroundPosition
backgroundRepeat
backgroundSize
border
borderBottom
borderBottomColor
borderBottomLeftRadius
borderBottomRightRadius
borderBottomStyle
borderBottomWidth
borderColor
borderLeft
borderLeftColor
borderLeftStyle
borderLeftWidth
borderRadius
borderRight
borderRightColor
borderRightStyle
borderRightWidth
borderStyle
borderTop
borderTopColor
borderTopLeftRadius
borderTopRightRadius
borderTopStyle
borderTopWidth
borderWidth
bottom
boxShadow
boxSizing - Set to
border-box by default.
clear
color
columnGap
cursor
display
flex
flexBasis
flexDirection
flexFlow
flexGrow
flexShrink
flexWrap
float
font
fontFamily
fontSize
fontStyle
fontVariant
fontWeight
gap
grid
gridArea
gridAutoColumns
gridAutoFlow
gridAutoRows
gridColumn
gridColumnEnd
gridColumnGap
gridColumnStart
gridGap
gridRow
gridRowEnd
gridRowGap
gridRowStart
gridTemplate
gridTemplateAreas
gridTemplateColumns
gridTemplateRows
height
justifyContent
justifyItems
justifySelf
left
letterSpacing
lineHeight
listStyle
listStyleImage
listStylePosition
listStyleType
margin
marginBottom
marginLeft
marginRight
marginTop
marginX - Sets
marginLeft and
marginRight to the same value.
marginY - Sets
marginTop and
marginBottom to the same value.
maxHeight
maxWidth
minHeight
minWidth
opacity
order
outline
overflow
overflowX
overflowY
padding
paddingBottom
paddingLeft
paddingRight
paddingTop
paddingX - Sets
paddingLeft and
paddingRight to the same value.
paddingY - Sets
paddingTop and
paddingBottom to the same value.
placeContent
placeItems
placeSelf
pointerEvents
position
resize
right
rowGap
textAlign
textDecoration
textOverflow
textShadow
textTransform
top
transform
transformOrigin
transition
transitionDelay
transitionDuration
transitionProperty
transitionTimingFunction
userSelect
verticalAlign
visibility
whiteSpace
width
wordBreak
wordWrap
zIndex
All other props passed through to the underlying DOM element / React component.
Returns a
{ cache, styles } object which contains the cache entries and rendered styles for server rendering. The styles can be output in a
<style> tag or an external stylesheet (however you want). The cache should be passed to
hydrate() on the client-side before mounting the app. Also useful for doing snapshot unit testing (make sure to call
clearStyles() after each test though).
Hydrates the cache using the
cache value returned from
extractStyles(). This is used to prevent needing to recalculate all the class names and re-render all the styles on page load when server rendering.
Clears the cache and removes the rendered styles. Mainly useful for resetting the global state when using
extractStyles() in unit tests.
Utility function for filtering out props based on an array of keys. Returns an
{ matchedProps, remainingProps } object.
Type:
object
Type:
array[string]
Utility function for filtering out
Box props. Returns an
{ matchedProps, remainingProps } object.
Type:
object
Object of all the
Box CSS property
propTypes.
Array of all the
Box CSS property names.
Array of the
Box CSS property aliases (the shorthand properties).
Object of all the CSS property enhancers (the methods that generate the class name and styles for each property).
These enhancer groups are also exported. They're all objects with
{ propTypes, propAliases, propEnhancers } properties. They're mainly useful for if you want to inherit a subset of the
Box CSS propTypes in your own components.
background
borderRadius
borders
boxShadow
dimensions
flex
interaction
layout
list
opacity
overflow
position
spacing
text
transform
transition
By default
ui-box uses
ub- as the classname prefix before all ui-box generated classnames. You can alter this by using
setClassNamePrefix('whatever-you-want-'). Note that the delimiter is included in the prefix... this is to support backwards compatibility with the old classnames (< v3), which you can achieve using something like this:
import { setClassNamePrefix } from 'ui-box'
setClassNamePrefix('📦')
hrefs
By default
ui-box ensures that urls use safe protocols when passed to an element. We built this functionality into
ui-box to protect the end users of the products you are building. You can opt-out of this by using
configureSafeHref({enabled?: boolean, origin?: string}). This allows you to configure which protocols are acceptable (
http:,
https:,
mailto:,
tel:, and
data:) and that the correct
rel values are added (
noopener,
noreferrer(for external links)).
import { configureSafeHref } from 'ui-box'
configureSafeHref({
enabled: true, // the default behavior
})
import { configureSafeHref } from 'ui-box'
configureSafeHref({
enabled: true
origin: 'https://app.segmentio.com',
})
Additionally you can override the behavior on an individual component basis using the prop
allowUnsafeHref
<Box is="a" href="javascript:alert('hi')" allowUnsafeHref>This is unsafe</Box>
To render the styles on the server side just use
ReactDOMServer.renderToString() as usual and then call the
extractStyles() method retrieve the rendered styles and cache. The styles can then be output to a
<style> tag or an external stylesheet. The cache data should be passed to the
hydrate() method on the client side before you call
ReactDOM.hydrate().
For example:
'use strict'
const React = require('react')
const ReactDOMServer = require('react-dom/server')
const {default: Box, extractStyles} = require('.')
const element = React.createElement(Box, {margin: '10px', color: 'red'}, 'hi')
const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(element)
const {styles, cache} = extractStyles()
const page = `
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>Page</title>
<style>
${styles}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<main id="root">
${html}
</main>
<script type="application/json" id="ui-box-cache">
${JSON.stringify(cache)}
</script>
</body>
</html>
`
console.log(page)
yarn dev starts the development Storybook at http://localhost:9009/.
yarn test runs the linter, unit tests and code coverage.
yarn ava -w runs the unit tests in watch mode.
yarn ava -u updates the snapshot tests.
yarn build transpiles the JavaScript files.
yarn release releases a new version (requires
np to be installed globally).
ui-box is released under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2017 Segment.io, Inc.