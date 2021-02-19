openbase logo
aut

@trevoreyre/autocomplete

by Trevor Eyre
2.2.0 (see all)

Accessible autocomplete component for vanilla JavaScript and Vue.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

768

GitHub Stars

347

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Autocomplete

Accessible autocomplete component for vanilla JavaScript and Vue.

Demo

Take a look at the documentation page, and the Codepen examples.

Features

  • Accessible, with full support for ARIA attributes and keyboard interactions. Based on the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices.
  • Available as a JavaScript or Vue component, with React coming soon.
  • Core package available if you want to bring your own rendering layer.
  • Customizable. Easily bring your own CSS, or take full control of the component rendering.
  • Support for asynchronous data fetching.

Packages

Autocomplete is available as a JavaScript component, a Vue component, or a core package. See the docs on an individual package to learn more.

