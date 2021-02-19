Autocomplete

Accessible autocomplete component for vanilla JavaScript and Vue.

Demo

Take a look at the documentation page, and the Codepen examples.

Features

Accessible, with full support for ARIA attributes and keyboard interactions. Based on the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices.

Available as a JavaScript or Vue component, with React coming soon.

Core package available if you want to bring your own rendering layer.

Customizable. Easily bring your own CSS, or take full control of the component rendering.

Support for asynchronous data fetching.

Packages

Autocomplete is available as a JavaScript component, a Vue component, or a core package. See the docs on an individual package to learn more.