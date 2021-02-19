Autocomplete
Accessible autocomplete component for vanilla JavaScript and Vue.
Demo
Take a look at the documentation page, and the Codepen examples.
Features
- Accessible, with full support for ARIA attributes and keyboard interactions. Based on the WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices.
- Available as a JavaScript or Vue component, with React coming soon.
- Core package available if you want to bring your own rendering layer.
- Customizable. Easily bring your own CSS, or take full control of the component rendering.
- Support for asynchronous data fetching.
Packages
Autocomplete is available as a JavaScript component, a Vue component, or a core package. See the docs on an individual package to learn more.