React Table
Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-table
[Friendly reminder] Please migrate to 2+ asap.
Install the latest version of react and react-table:
npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-table @trendmicro/react-paginations
At this point you can import
@trendmicro/react-table and its styles in your application as follows:
import TableTemplate, { TableWrapper, TableHeader, TableBody, TableRow, TableCell, TableHeaderCell } from '@trendmicro/react-table';
<TableTemplate
hoverable
useFixedHeader
columns={columns}
data={data}
width={500}
/>
<TableWrapper
columns={columns}
data={data}
width={800}
height={320}
>
{({ cells, data, loader, emptyBody, tableWidth }) => {
return (
<Fragment>
<TableHeader>
<TableRow>
{
cells.map((cell, index) => {
const key = `table_header_cell_${index}`;
const {
title,
width: cellWidth,
} = cell;
return (
<TableHeaderCell
key={key}
width={cellWidth}
>
{ title }
</TableHeaderCell>
);
})
}
</TableRow>
</TableHeader>
<TableBody>
<Scrollbars
style={{
width: tableWidth
}}
>
{
data.map((row, index) => {
const rowKey = `table_row${index}`;
return (
<TableRow key={rowKey}>
{
cells.map((cell, index) => {
const key = `${rowKey}_cell${index}`;
const cellValue = _get(row, cell.dataKey);
return (
<TableCell
key={key}
width={cell.width}
>
{ typeof cell.render === 'function' ? cell.render(cellValue, row, index) : cellValue }
</TableCell>
);
})
}
</TableRow>
);
})
}
</Scrollbars>
</TableBody>
</Fragment>
);
}}
</TableWrapper>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|minimalist
|Boolean
|false
|Specify whether the table should not be bordered.
|columns
|Object[]
|[]
|The columns config of table, see Column below for details.
|data
|Object[]
|[]
|Data record array to be rendered.
|emptyRender
|Function
|() => { return 'No Data'; }
|Empty content render function.
|emptyText
|String
|'No Data'
|The text when data is null.
|height
|Number
|The height of the table.
|loading
|Boolean
|false
|Whether table is loading.
|loaderRender
|Function
|Loading content render function.
|width
|Number(required)
|The width of the table.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|Number(required)
|The width of the table.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|minimalist
|Boolean
|false
|Specify whether the table should not be bordered.
|columns
|Object[]
|[]
|The columns config of table, see Column below for details.
|data
|Object[]
|[]
|Data record array to be rendered.
|emptyRender
|Function
|() => { return 'No Data'; }
|Empty content render function.
|emptyText
|String
|'No Data'
|The text when data is null.
|height
|Number
|The height of the table.
|hideHeader
|Boolean
|false
|Whether table head is hiden.
|hoverable
|Boolean
|false
|Whether use row hover style.
|loading
|Boolean
|false
|Whether table is loading.
|loaderRender
|Function
|Loading content render function.
|useFixedHeader
|Boolean
|false
|Whether table head is fixed.
|width
|Number(required)
|The width of the table.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|title
|React Node or Function(): React Node
|Title of this column.
|dataKey
|String
|Display field of the data record.
|width
|String or Number
|150
|Width of the specific proportion calculation according to the width of the columns.
|render
|Function(value, record, rowIndex)
|The render function of cell, has two params: the text of this cell, the record of this row, it's return a react node.
MIT