Tonic UI is a UI component library for React, built with Emotion and Styled System. It is designed to be easy to use and easy to customize.

Documentation

For older versions, head over here => https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/tonic-ui/react/v0/

Latest version (v1) => https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/tonic-ui/

Features

A unified color theme provider that can easily switch between dark and light mode

Low barriers to customize UI components using building block components

A standarized styled system and theme

Contributing

If you're interested in contributing to Tonic UI, check out the contribution guide.

License

MIT