React SideNav
Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-sidenav
Install the latest version of react and react-sidenav:
npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-sidenav
At this point you can import
@trendmicro/react-sidenav and its styles in your application as follows:
import SideNav, { Toggle, Nav, NavItem, NavIcon, NavText } from '@trendmicro/react-sidenav';
// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-sidenav/dist/react-sidenav.css';
These examples make use of font-awesome.
<SideNav
onSelect={(selected) => {
// Add your code here
}}
>
<SideNav.Toggle />
<SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
<NavItem eventKey="home">
<NavIcon>
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
</NavIcon>
<NavText>
Home
</NavText>
</NavItem>
<NavItem eventKey="charts">
<NavIcon>
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-line-chart" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
</NavIcon>
<NavText>
Charts
</NavText>
<NavItem eventKey="charts/linechart">
<NavText>
Line Chart
</NavText>
</NavItem>
<NavItem eventKey="charts/barchart">
<NavText>
Bar Chart
</NavText>
</NavItem>
</NavItem>
</SideNav.Nav>
</SideNav>
<Router>
<Route render={({ location, history }) => (
<React.Fragment>
<SideNav
onSelect={(selected) => {
const to = '/' + selected;
if (location.pathname !== to) {
history.push(to);
}
}}
>
<SideNav.Toggle />
<SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
<NavItem eventKey="home">
<NavIcon>
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
</NavIcon>
<NavText>
Home
</NavText>
</NavItem>
<NavItem eventKey="devices">
<NavIcon>
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-device" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
</NavIcon>
<NavText>
Devices
</NavText>
</NavItem>
</SideNav.Nav>
</SideNav>
<main>
<Route path="/" exact component={props => <RootComponent />} />
<Route path="/home" component={props => <Home />} />
<Route path="/devices" component={props => <Devices />} />
</main>
</React.Fragment>
)}
/>
</Router>
You can find a click-outside React component (https://github.com/tj/react-click-outside/blob/master/index.js) and do something below:
<ClickOutside
onClickOutside={() => {
this.setState({ expanded: false });
}}
>
<SideNav
expanded={this.state.expanded}
onToggle={(expanded) => {
this.setState({ expanded });
}}
>
<SideNav.Toggle />
<SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
<NavItem eventKey="home">
<NavIcon>
<i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
</NavIcon>
<NavText>
Home
</NavText>
</NavItem>
</SideNav.Nav>
</SideNav>
</ClickOutside>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|'nav'
|A custom element for this component.
|disabled
|boolean
|Whether the navigation toggle is disabled.
|expanded
|boolean
|Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
|onToggle
|function(boolean)
|Callback fired when toggling the side navigation between expanded and collapsed state.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|'button'
|A custom element for this component.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Whether the navigation toggle is disabled.
|expanded
|boolean
|false
|Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|'div'
|A custom element for this component.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.
|selected
|any
|The selected navigation item.
|defaultSelected
|any
|The initially selected navigation item.
|expanded
|boolean
|false
|Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|'div'
|A custom element for this component.
|active
|boolean
|false
|Highlight the navigation item as active.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable the navigation item, making it unselectable.
|expanded
|boolean
|false
|Whether the navigation item is expanded or collapsed.
|eventKey
|any
|(required)
|Value passed to the
onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected navigation item.
|onClick
|function(event)
|Callback fired when the navigation item is clicked.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.
|navitemClassName
|navitemStyle
|subnavClassName
|subnavStyle
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|any
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|any
