React SideNav

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-sidenav

Installation

Install the latest version of react and react-sidenav: npm install --save react @ trendmicro / react - sidenav At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-sidenav and its styles in your application as follows: import SideNav, { Toggle, Nav, NavItem, NavIcon, NavText } from '@trendmicro/react-sidenav' ; import '@trendmicro/react-sidenav/dist/react-sidenav.css' ;

Usage

These examples make use of font-awesome.

<SideNav onSelect={(selected) => { }} > <SideNav.Toggle /> <SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home"> <NavItem eventKey="home"> <NavIcon> <i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} /> </NavIcon> <NavText> Home </NavText> </NavItem> <NavItem eventKey="charts"> <NavIcon> <i className="fa fa-fw fa-line-chart" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} /> </NavIcon> <NavText> Charts </NavText> <NavItem eventKey="charts/linechart"> <NavText> Line Chart </NavText> </NavItem> <NavItem eventKey="charts/barchart"> <NavText> Bar Chart </NavText> </NavItem> </NavItem> </SideNav.Nav> </SideNav>

React Router v4 with React v16

<Router> <Route render={({ location, history }) => ( <React.Fragment> <SideNav onSelect={(selected) => { const to = '/' + selected; if (location.pathname !== to) { history.push(to); } }} > <SideNav.Toggle /> <SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home"> <NavItem eventKey="home"> <NavIcon> <i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} /> </NavIcon> <NavText> Home </NavText> </NavItem> <NavItem eventKey="devices"> <NavIcon> <i className="fa fa-fw fa-device" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} /> </NavIcon> <NavText> Devices </NavText> </NavItem> </SideNav.Nav> </SideNav> <main> <Route path="/" exact component={props => <RootComponent />} /> <Route path="/home" component={props => <Home />} /> <Route path="/devices" component={props => <Devices />} /> </main> </React.Fragment> )} /> </Router>

Close the side navigation menu when clicking outside

You can find a click-outside React component (https://github.com/tj/react-click-outside/blob/master/index.js) and do something below:

<ClickOutside onClickOutside={() => { this .setState({ expanded : false }); }} > < SideNav expanded = {this.state.expanded} onToggle = {(expanded) => { this.setState({ expanded }); }} > < SideNav.Toggle /> < SideNav.Nav defaultSelected = "home" > < NavItem eventKey = "home" > < NavIcon > < i className = "fa fa-fw fa-home" style = {{ fontSize: ' 1.75em ' }} /> </ NavIcon > < NavText > Home </ NavText > </ NavItem > </ SideNav.Nav > </ SideNav > </ ClickOutside >

API

Properties

SideNav

Name Type Default Description componentClass element 'nav' A custom element for this component. disabled boolean Whether the navigation toggle is disabled. expanded boolean Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed. onToggle function(boolean) Callback fired when toggling the side navigation between expanded and collapsed state. onSelect function(eventKey, event) Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.

Toggle

Name Type Default Description componentClass element 'button' A custom element for this component. disabled boolean false Whether the navigation toggle is disabled. expanded boolean false Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.

Nav

Name Type Default Description componentClass element 'div' A custom element for this component. onSelect function(eventKey, event) Callback fired when a navigation item is selected. selected any The selected navigation item. defaultSelected any The initially selected navigation item. expanded boolean false Whether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.

NavItem

Name Type Default Description componentClass element 'div' A custom element for this component. active boolean false Highlight the navigation item as active. disabled boolean false Disable the navigation item, making it unselectable. expanded boolean false Whether the navigation item is expanded or collapsed. eventKey any (required) Value passed to the onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected navigation item. onClick function(event) Callback fired when the navigation item is clicked. onSelect function(eventKey, event) Callback fired when a navigation item is selected. navitemClassName navitemStyle subnavClassName subnavStyle

NavIcon

Name Type Default Description children any

NavText

Name Type Default Description children any

License

MIT