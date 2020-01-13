openbase logo
@trendmicro/react-sidenav

by trendmicro-frontend
0.5.0 (see all)

React SideNav component

Overview

Readme

react-sidenav build status Coverage Status

NPM

React SideNav

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-sidenav

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react and react-sidenav:

    npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-sidenav

  2. At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-sidenav and its styles in your application as follows:

    import SideNav, { Toggle, Nav, NavItem, NavIcon, NavText } from '@trendmicro/react-sidenav';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-sidenav/dist/react-sidenav.css';

Usage

These examples make use of font-awesome.

<SideNav
    onSelect={(selected) => {
        // Add your code here
    }}
>
    <SideNav.Toggle />
    <SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
        <NavItem eventKey="home">
            <NavIcon>
                <i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
            </NavIcon>
            <NavText>
                Home
            </NavText>
        </NavItem>
        <NavItem eventKey="charts">
            <NavIcon>
                <i className="fa fa-fw fa-line-chart" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
            </NavIcon>
            <NavText>
                Charts
            </NavText>
            <NavItem eventKey="charts/linechart">
                <NavText>
                    Line Chart
                </NavText>
            </NavItem>
            <NavItem eventKey="charts/barchart">
                <NavText>
                    Bar Chart
                </NavText>
            </NavItem>
        </NavItem>
    </SideNav.Nav>
</SideNav>

React Router v4 with React v16

<Router>
    <Route render={({ location, history }) => (
        <React.Fragment>
            <SideNav
                onSelect={(selected) => {
                    const to = '/' + selected;
                    if (location.pathname !== to) {
                        history.push(to);
                    }
                }}
            >
                <SideNav.Toggle />
                <SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
                    <NavItem eventKey="home">
                        <NavIcon>
                            <i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
                        </NavIcon>
                        <NavText>
                            Home
                        </NavText>
                    </NavItem>
                    <NavItem eventKey="devices">
                        <NavIcon>
                            <i className="fa fa-fw fa-device" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
                        </NavIcon>
                        <NavText>
                            Devices
                        </NavText>
                    </NavItem>
                </SideNav.Nav>
            </SideNav>
            <main>
                <Route path="/" exact component={props => <RootComponent />} />
                <Route path="/home" component={props => <Home />} />
                <Route path="/devices" component={props => <Devices />} />
            </main>
        </React.Fragment>
    )}
    />
</Router>

Close the side navigation menu when clicking outside

You can find a click-outside React component (https://github.com/tj/react-click-outside/blob/master/index.js) and do something below:

<ClickOutside
    onClickOutside={() => {
        this.setState({ expanded: false });
    }}
>
    <SideNav
        expanded={this.state.expanded}
        onToggle={(expanded) => {
            this.setState({ expanded });
        }}
    >
        <SideNav.Toggle />
        <SideNav.Nav defaultSelected="home">
            <NavItem eventKey="home">
                <NavIcon>
                    <i className="fa fa-fw fa-home" style={{ fontSize: '1.75em' }} />
                </NavIcon>
                <NavText>
                    Home
                </NavText>
            </NavItem>
        </SideNav.Nav>
    </SideNav>
</ClickOutside>

API

Properties

SideNav

NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselement'nav'A custom element for this component.
disabledbooleanWhether the navigation toggle is disabled.
expandedbooleanWhether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
onTogglefunction(boolean)Callback fired when toggling the side navigation between expanded and collapsed state.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.

Toggle

NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselement'button'A custom element for this component.
disabledbooleanfalseWhether the navigation toggle is disabled.
expandedbooleanfalseWhether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselement'div'A custom element for this component.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.
selectedanyThe selected navigation item.
defaultSelectedanyThe initially selected navigation item.
expandedbooleanfalseWhether the side navigation is expanded or collapsed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselement'div'A custom element for this component.
activebooleanfalseHighlight the navigation item as active.
disabledbooleanfalseDisable the navigation item, making it unselectable.
expandedbooleanfalseWhether the navigation item is expanded or collapsed.
eventKeyany(required)Value passed to the onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected navigation item.
onClickfunction(event)Callback fired when the navigation item is clicked.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)Callback fired when a navigation item is selected.
navitemClassName
navitemStyle
subnavClassName
subnavStyle
NameTypeDefaultDescription
childrenany
NameTypeDefaultDescription
childrenany

License

MIT

