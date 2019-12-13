openbase logo
@trendmicro/react-modal

by trendmicro-frontend
3.1.0 (see all)

React Modal component

Overview

Readme

react-modal

NPM

React Modal

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-modal

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react and react-modal:

    npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-modal

  2. At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-modal and its styles in your application as follows:

    import Modal from '@trendmicro/react-modal';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-modal/dist/react-modal.css';

Create a common components directory including both Buttons and Modal components, as shown below:

components/
  Buttons/
    index.js
  Modal/
    index.js

components/Buttons/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';

export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';

components/Modal/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-modal/dist/react-modal.css';
import Modal from '@trendmicro/react-modal';

export default Modal;

Then, import Modal component in your code:

import Modal from './components/Modal';

Usage

import React from 'react';
import { Button } from './components/Buttons';
import Modal from './components/Modal';

export default ({ size = 'sm', closeModal, ...props }) => (
    <Modal {...props} size={size} onClose={closeModal}>
        <Modal.Header>
            <Modal.Title>
                Modal Title
            </Modal.Title>
        </Modal.Header>
        <Modal.Body padding>
            Modal Body
        </Modal.Body>
        <Modal.Footer>
            <Button
                btnStyle="primary"
                onClick={closeModal}
            >
                Save
            </Button>
            <Button
                btnStyle="default"
                onClick={closeModal}
            >
                Close
            </Button>
        </Modal.Footer>
    </Modal>
);

Examples

Prevent Body From Scrolling

You can create a ModalWrapper component that changes the body style on open and close.

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import Modal from './components/Modal';

let bodyStyle = null;

class ModalWrapper extends PureComponent {
    static propTypes = {
        ...Modal.propTypes
    };

    static defaultProps = {
        ...Modal.defaultProps
    };

    componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) {
        if (nextProps.show !== this.props.show) {
            if (nextProps.show) {
                this.changeBodyStyle();
            } else {
                this.restoreBodyStyle();
            }
        }
    }

    componentDidMount() {
        this.changeBodyStyle();
    }

    componentWillUnmount() {
        this.restoreBodyStyle();
    }

    changeBodyStyle() {
        if (bodyStyle) {
            return;
        }
        // Prevent body from scrolling when a modal is opened
        const body = document.querySelector('body');
        bodyStyle = {
            overflowY: body.style.overflowY
        };
        body.style.overflowY = 'hidden';
    }

    restoreBodyStyle() {
        if (bodyStyle) {
            const body = document.querySelector('body');
            body.style.overflowY = bodyStyle.overflowY;
            bodyStyle = null;
        }
    }

    render() {
        const { onClose, ...props } = this.props;

        return (
            <Modal
                {...props}
                onClose={() => {
                    this.restoreBodyStyle();
                    onClose();
                }}
            />
        );
    }
}

ModalWrapper.Overlay = Modal.Overlay;
ModalWrapper.Content = Modal.Content;
ModalWrapper.Header = Modal.Header;
ModalWrapper.Title = Modal.Title;
ModalWrapper.Body = Modal.Body;
ModalWrapper.Footer = Modal.Footer;

export default ModalWrapper;

API

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
onCloseFunctionA callback fired on clicking the overlay or the close button (x).
showBooleantrueWhether the modal is visible.
showCloseButtonBooleantrueWhether the close button (x) is visible.
showOverlayBooleantrueDisplay an overlay in the background. Defaults to true.
disableOverlayClickBooleanfalseDon't close the modal on clicking the overlay. Defaults to false.
overlayClassNameStringclassName to assign to modal overlay.
overlayStyleObjectstyle to assign to modal overlay.
sizeString''One of: 'xs', 'sm', 'md', 'lg', 'extra-small', 'small', 'medium', 'large', or an empty string. Defaults to empty string that will automatically resize to fit contents.

Size

SizeValueDimension
Auto''400px (minimum width)
Extra Small'xs', 'extra-small'400px (fixed width) x 240 px (minimum height)
Small'sm', 'small'544px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height)
Medium'md', 'medium'688px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height)
Large'lg', 'large'928px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height)

License

MIT

