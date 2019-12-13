React Modal

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-modal

Installation

Install the latest version of react and react-modal: npm install --save react @ trendmicro / react - modal At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-modal and its styles in your application as follows: import Modal from '@trendmicro/react-modal' ; import '@trendmicro/react-modal/dist/react-modal.css' ;

Recommended Setup

Create a common components directory including both Buttons and Modal components, as shown below:

components/ Buttons/ index .js Modal/ index .js

components/Buttons/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css' ; export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons' ;

components/Modal/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-modal/dist/react-modal.css' ; import Modal from '@trendmicro/react-modal' ; export default Modal;

Then, import Modal component in your code:

import Modal from './components/Modal' ;

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { Button } from './components/Buttons' ; import Modal from './components/Modal' ; export default ({ size = 'sm' , closeModal, ...props }) => ( < Modal { ...props } size = {size} onClose = {closeModal} > < Modal.Header > < Modal.Title > Modal Title </ Modal.Title > </ Modal.Header > < Modal.Body padding > Modal Body </ Modal.Body > < Modal.Footer > < Button btnStyle = "primary" onClick = {closeModal} > Save </ Button > < Button btnStyle = "default" onClick = {closeModal} > Close </ Button > </ Modal.Footer > </ Modal > );

Examples

Prevent Body From Scrolling

You can create a ModalWrapper component that changes the body style on open and close.

import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' ; import Modal from './components/Modal' ; let bodyStyle = null ; class ModalWrapper extends PureComponent { static propTypes = { ...Modal.propTypes }; static defaultProps = { ...Modal.defaultProps }; componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { if (nextProps.show !== this .props.show) { if (nextProps.show) { this .changeBodyStyle(); } else { this .restoreBodyStyle(); } } } componentDidMount() { this .changeBodyStyle(); } componentWillUnmount() { this .restoreBodyStyle(); } changeBodyStyle() { if (bodyStyle) { return ; } const body = document .querySelector( 'body' ); bodyStyle = { overflowY : body.style.overflowY }; body.style.overflowY = 'hidden' ; } restoreBodyStyle() { if (bodyStyle) { const body = document .querySelector( 'body' ); body.style.overflowY = bodyStyle.overflowY; bodyStyle = null ; } } render() { const { onClose, ...props } = this .props; return ( < Modal { ...props } onClose = {() => { this.restoreBodyStyle(); onClose(); }} /> ); } } ModalWrapper.Overlay = Modal.Overlay; ModalWrapper.Content = Modal.Content; ModalWrapper.Header = Modal.Header; ModalWrapper.Title = Modal.Title; ModalWrapper.Body = Modal.Body; ModalWrapper.Footer = Modal.Footer; export default ModalWrapper;

API

Properties

Name Type Default Description onClose Function A callback fired on clicking the overlay or the close button (x). show Boolean true Whether the modal is visible. showCloseButton Boolean true Whether the close button (x) is visible. showOverlay Boolean true Display an overlay in the background. Defaults to true . disableOverlayClick Boolean false Don't close the modal on clicking the overlay. Defaults to false . overlayClassName String className to assign to modal overlay. overlayStyle Object style to assign to modal overlay. size String '' One of: 'xs', 'sm', 'md', 'lg', 'extra-small', 'small', 'medium', 'large', or an empty string. Defaults to empty string that will automatically resize to fit contents.

Size

Size Value Dimension Auto '' 400px (minimum width) Extra Small 'xs', 'extra-small' 400px (fixed width) x 240 px (minimum height) Small 'sm', 'small' 544px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height) Medium 'md', 'medium' 688px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height) Large 'lg', 'large' 928px (fixed width) x 304 px (minimum height)

License

MIT