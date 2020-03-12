React Dropdown

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-dropdown

Installation

Install the latest version of react and react-dropdown: npm install --save react @ trendmicro / react - dropdown At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-dropdown and its styles in your application as follows: import Dropdown, { DropdownToggle, DropdownMenu, DropdownMenuWrapper, MenuItem, DropdownButton } from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown' ; import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css' ; import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css' ;

Recommended Setup

Create a common components directory including both Buttons and Dropdown components, as shown below:

components/ Buttons/ index .js Dropdown/ index .js

components/Buttons/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css' ; export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons' ;

components/Dropdown/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css' ; import Dropdown from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown' ; import '../Buttons' ; export default Dropdown; export { DropdownToggle, DropdownMenu, DropdownMenuWrapper, MenuItem, DropdownButton } from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown' ;

Then, import Dropdown component in your code:

import Dropdown from './components/Dropdown' ;

Custom Styling

You can make style changes using inline styles or styled-components, and specify propTypes and defaultProps by setting them as properties on the function.

Inline Styles

const CustomDropdownMenu = ( props ) => ( < Dropdown.Menu { ...props } style = {{ padding: ' 2px 0 ' }} /> ); CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes; CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;

Styled Components

const CustomDropdownMenu = styled(Dropdown.Menu) ` padding: 2px 0; ` ; CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes; CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;

To increase the CSS specificity of a rule, you can simply repeat a selector, like so:

const CustomMenuItem = styled(MenuItem) ` && { a { &:hover { background: ${styleConstants.selectionColor} ; } padding: 0 6px; } } ` ; CustomMenuItem.propTypes = MenuItem.propTypes; CustomMenuItem.defaultProps = MenuItem.defaultProps;

Usage

Dropdown

<Dropdown onSelect={(eventKey) => { }} > < Dropdown.Toggle btnStyle = "flat" > Toggler </ Dropdown.Toggle > < Dropdown.Menu > < MenuItem header > Header </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {1} > link </ MenuItem > < MenuItem divider /> < MenuItem header > Header </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {2} > link </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {3} disabled > disabled </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {4} title = "link with title" > link with title </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {5} active onSelect = {(eventKey) => { alert(`Alert from menu item.

eventKey: ${eventKey}`); }} > link that alerts </ MenuItem > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown >

Multi-Level Dropdown

<Dropdown> < Dropdown.Toggle title = "Select an option" /> < Dropdown.Menu > < MenuItem > Menu item one </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Menu item two </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Menu item three </ MenuItem > < MenuItem divider /> < MenuItem > Menu item four < MenuItem > Second level item one </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Second level item two </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Second level item three < MenuItem > Third level item one </ MenuItem > </ MenuItem > </ MenuItem > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown >

Dropdown Menu Wrapper

<Dropdown> < Dropdown.Toggle title = "Select an option" /> < Dropdown.MenuWrapper > < SearchFilter /> < Dropdown.Menu > < MenuItem > Menu item one </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Menu item two </ MenuItem > < MenuItem > Menu item three </ MenuItem > </ Dropdown.Menu > </ Dropdown.MenuWrapper > </ Dropdown >

Dropdown Button

<DropdownButton btnSize= "xs" title= "More" onSelect={(eventKey) => { }} > < MenuItem eventKey = {1} > link </ MenuItem > < MenuItem eventKey = {2} > link </ MenuItem > </ DropdownButton >

API

Properties

Dropdown

Name Type Default Description componentClass element ButtonGroup A custom element for this component. dropup boolean false The menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it. disabled boolean false Whether or not component is disabled. open boolean false Whether or not the dropdown is visible. autoOpen boolean false Whether to open the dropdown on mouse over. pullRight boolean false Align the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle. onClose function(event) A callback fired when the dropdown closes. onToggle function(boolean) A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested open value. onSelect function(eventKey, event) A callback fired when a menu item is selected. role string If 'menuitem' , causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button. rootCloseEvent One of:

'click'

'mousedown' Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.

DropdownToggle

Name Type Default Description componentClass element Button A custom element for this component. btnSize One of:

'lg'

'md'

'sm'

'xs' 'md' btnStyle One of:

'default'

'primary'

'emphasis'

'flat'

'link' 'flat' noCaret boolean false Whether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title. title node Title content. disabled boolean false Whether or not component is disabled.

DropdownMenu

Name Type Default Description componentClass element ul A custom element for this component. onClose function(event) A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes. onSelect function(eventKey, event) A callback fired when a menu item is selected. rootCloseEvent One of:

'click'

'mousedown' Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.

DropdownMenuWrapper

Name Type Default Description componentClass element div A custom element for this component. onClose function(event) A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes. onSelect function(eventKey, event) A callback fired when a menu item is selected. rootCloseEvent One of:

'click'

'mousedown' Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.

MenuItem

Name Type Default Description componentClass element Button A custom element for this component. active boolean false Highlight the menu item as active. disabled boolean false Disable the menu item, making it unselectable. divider boolean false Style the menu item as a horizontal rule, providing visual separation between groups of menu items. eventKey any Value passed to the onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected menu item. header boolean false Style the menu item as a header label, useful for describing a group of menu items. onClick function(event) Callback fired when the menu item is clicked, even if it is disabled. open boolean false Whether or not the dropdown submenu is visible. onClose function(event) A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes. onSelect function(eventKey, event) A callback fired when a menu item is selected. rootCloseEvent One of:

'click'

'mousedown' Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.

DropdownButton

Name Type Default Description componentClass element ButtonGroup A custom element for this component. dropup boolean false The menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it. disabled boolean false Whether or not component is disabled. pullRight boolean false Align the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle. open boolean false Whether or not the dropdown is visible. onClose function(event) A callback fired when the dropdown closes. onToggle function(boolean) A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested open value. onSelect function(eventKey, event) A callback fired when a menu item is selected. role string If 'menuitem' , causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button. rootCloseEvent One of:

'click'

'mousedown' Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed. btnSize One of:

'lg'

'md'

'sm'

'xs' 'md' btnStyle One of:

'default'

'primary'

'emphasis'

'flat'

'link' 'flat' title node Title content. noCaret boolean false Whether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title.

License

MIT