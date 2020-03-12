React Dropdown
Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-dropdown
Install the latest version of react and react-dropdown:
npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-dropdown
At this point you can import
@trendmicro/react-dropdown and its styles in your application as follows:
import Dropdown, {
DropdownToggle,
DropdownMenu,
DropdownMenuWrapper,
MenuItem,
DropdownButton
} from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';
// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';
import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css';
Create a common components directory including both
Buttons and
Dropdown components, as shown below:
components/
Buttons/
index.js
Dropdown/
index.js
components/Buttons/index.js
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';
export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';
components/Dropdown/index.js
import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css';
import Dropdown from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';
import '../Buttons'; // Ensure CSS dependency
export default Dropdown;
export {
DropdownToggle,
DropdownMenu,
DropdownMenuWrapper,
MenuItem,
DropdownButton
} from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';
Then, import
Dropdown component in your code:
import Dropdown from './components/Dropdown';
You can make style changes using inline styles or styled-components, and specify propTypes and defaultProps by setting them as properties on the function.
const CustomDropdownMenu = (props) => (
<Dropdown.Menu {...props} style={{ padding: '2px 0' }} />
);
CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes;
CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;
const CustomDropdownMenu = styled(Dropdown.Menu)`
padding: 2px 0;
`;
CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes;
CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;
To increase the CSS specificity of a rule, you can simply repeat a selector, like so:
const CustomMenuItem = styled(MenuItem)`
&& {
a {
&:hover {
background: ${styleConstants.selectionColor};
}
padding: 0 6px;
}
}
`;
CustomMenuItem.propTypes = MenuItem.propTypes;
CustomMenuItem.defaultProps = MenuItem.defaultProps;
<Dropdown
onSelect={(eventKey) => {
}}
>
<Dropdown.Toggle
btnStyle="flat"
>
Toggler
</Dropdown.Toggle>
<Dropdown.Menu>
<MenuItem header>Header</MenuItem>
<MenuItem eventKey={1}>link</MenuItem>
<MenuItem divider />
<MenuItem header>Header</MenuItem>
<MenuItem eventKey={2}>link</MenuItem>
<MenuItem eventKey={3} disabled>disabled</MenuItem>
<MenuItem
eventKey={4}
title="link with title"
>
link with title
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem
eventKey={5}
active
onSelect={(eventKey) => {
alert(`Alert from menu item.\neventKey: ${eventKey}`);
}}
>
link that alerts
</MenuItem>
</Dropdown.Menu>
</Dropdown>
<Dropdown>
<Dropdown.Toggle title="Select an option" />
<Dropdown.Menu>
<MenuItem>
Menu item one
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Menu item two
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Menu item three
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem divider />
<MenuItem>
Menu item four
<MenuItem>
Second level item one
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Second level item two
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Second level item three
<MenuItem>
Third level item one
</MenuItem>
</MenuItem>
</MenuItem>
</Dropdown.Menu>
</Dropdown>
<Dropdown>
<Dropdown.Toggle title="Select an option" />
<Dropdown.MenuWrapper>
<SearchFilter />
<Dropdown.Menu>
<MenuItem>
Menu item one
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Menu item two
</MenuItem>
<MenuItem>
Menu item three
</MenuItem>
</Dropdown.Menu>
</Dropdown.MenuWrapper>
</Dropdown>
<DropdownButton
btnSize="xs"
title="More"
onSelect={(eventKey) => {
}}
>
<MenuItem eventKey={1}>link</MenuItem>
<MenuItem eventKey={2}>link</MenuItem>
</DropdownButton>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|ButtonGroup
|A custom element for this component.
|dropup
|boolean
|false
|The menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not component is disabled.
|open
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not the dropdown is visible.
|autoOpen
|boolean
|false
|Whether to open the dropdown on mouse over.
|pullRight
|boolean
|false
|Align the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle.
|onClose
|function(event)
|A callback fired when the dropdown closes.
|onToggle
|function(boolean)
|A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested
open value.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
|role
|string
|If
'menuitem', causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button.
|rootCloseEvent
|One of:
'click'
'mousedown'
|Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|Button
|A custom element for this component.
|btnSize
|One of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
|'md'
|btnStyle
|One of:
'default'
'primary'
'emphasis'
'flat'
'link'
|'flat'
|noCaret
|boolean
|false
|Whether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title.
|title
|node
|Title content.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not component is disabled.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|ul
|A custom element for this component.
|onClose
|function(event)
|A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
|rootCloseEvent
|One of:
'click'
'mousedown'
|Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|div
|A custom element for this component.
|onClose
|function(event)
|A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
|rootCloseEvent
|One of:
'click'
'mousedown'
|Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|Button
|A custom element for this component.
|active
|boolean
|false
|Highlight the menu item as active.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Disable the menu item, making it unselectable.
|divider
|boolean
|false
|Style the menu item as a horizontal rule, providing visual separation between groups of menu items.
|eventKey
|any
|Value passed to the
onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected menu item.
|header
|boolean
|false
|Style the menu item as a header label, useful for describing a group of menu items.
|onClick
|function(event)
|Callback fired when the menu item is clicked, even if it is disabled.
|open
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not the dropdown submenu is visible.
|onClose
|function(event)
|A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
|rootCloseEvent
|One of:
'click'
'mousedown'
|Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|element
|ButtonGroup
|A custom element for this component.
|dropup
|boolean
|false
|The menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not component is disabled.
|pullRight
|boolean
|false
|Align the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle.
|open
|boolean
|false
|Whether or not the dropdown is visible.
|onClose
|function(event)
|A callback fired when the dropdown closes.
|onToggle
|function(boolean)
|A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested
open value.
|onSelect
|function(eventKey, event)
|A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
|role
|string
|If
'menuitem', causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button.
|rootCloseEvent
|One of:
'click'
'mousedown'
|Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
|btnSize
|One of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
|'md'
|btnStyle
|One of:
'default'
'primary'
'emphasis'
'flat'
'link'
|'flat'
|title
|node
|Title content.
|noCaret
|boolean
|false
|Whether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title.
MIT