openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@trendmicro/react-dropdown

by trendmicro-frontend
1.4.0 (see all)

React Dropdown component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-dropdown build status Coverage Status

NPM

React Dropdown

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-dropdown

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react and react-dropdown:

    npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-dropdown

  2. At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-dropdown and its styles in your application as follows:

    import Dropdown, {
    DropdownToggle,
    DropdownMenu,
    DropdownMenuWrapper,
    MenuItem,
    DropdownButton
} from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';
import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css';

Create a common components directory including both Buttons and Dropdown components, as shown below:

components/
  Buttons/
    index.js
  Dropdown/
    index.js

components/Buttons/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';

export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';

components/Dropdown/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-dropdown/dist/react-dropdown.css';
import Dropdown from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';
import '../Buttons'; // Ensure CSS dependency

export default Dropdown;
export {
    DropdownToggle,
    DropdownMenu,
    DropdownMenuWrapper,
    MenuItem,
    DropdownButton
} from '@trendmicro/react-dropdown';

Then, import Dropdown component in your code:

import Dropdown from './components/Dropdown';

Custom Styling

You can make style changes using inline styles or styled-components, and specify propTypes and defaultProps by setting them as properties on the function.

Inline Styles

const CustomDropdownMenu = (props) => (
    <Dropdown.Menu {...props} style={{ padding: '2px 0' }} />
);
CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes;
CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;

Styled Components

const CustomDropdownMenu = styled(Dropdown.Menu)`
    padding: 2px 0;
`;
CustomDropdownMenu.propTypes = Dropdown.Menu.propTypes;
CustomDropdownMenu.defaultProps = Dropdown.Menu.defaultProps;

To increase the CSS specificity of a rule, you can simply repeat a selector, like so:

const CustomMenuItem = styled(MenuItem)`
&& {
    a {
        &:hover {
            background: ${styleConstants.selectionColor};
        }
        padding: 0 6px;
    }
}
`;
CustomMenuItem.propTypes = MenuItem.propTypes;
CustomMenuItem.defaultProps = MenuItem.defaultProps;

Usage

<Dropdown
    onSelect={(eventKey) => {
    }}
>
    <Dropdown.Toggle
        btnStyle="flat"
    >
        Toggler
    </Dropdown.Toggle>
    <Dropdown.Menu>
        <MenuItem header>Header</MenuItem>
        <MenuItem eventKey={1}>link</MenuItem>
        <MenuItem divider />
        <MenuItem header>Header</MenuItem>
        <MenuItem eventKey={2}>link</MenuItem>
        <MenuItem eventKey={3} disabled>disabled</MenuItem>
        <MenuItem
            eventKey={4}
            title="link with title"
        >
            link with title
        </MenuItem>
        <MenuItem
            eventKey={5}
            active
            onSelect={(eventKey) => {
                alert(`Alert from menu item.\neventKey: ${eventKey}`);
            }}
        >
            link that alerts
        </MenuItem>
    </Dropdown.Menu>
</Dropdown>

Multi-Level Dropdown

<Dropdown>
    <Dropdown.Toggle title="Select an option" />
    <Dropdown.Menu>
        <MenuItem>
            Menu item one
        </MenuItem>
        <MenuItem>
            Menu item two
        </MenuItem>
        <MenuItem>
            Menu item three
        </MenuItem>
        <MenuItem divider />
        <MenuItem>
            Menu item four
            <MenuItem>
                Second level item one
            </MenuItem>
            <MenuItem>
                Second level item two
            </MenuItem>
            <MenuItem>
                Second level item three
                <MenuItem>
                    Third level item one
                </MenuItem>
            </MenuItem>
        </MenuItem>
    </Dropdown.Menu>
</Dropdown>

<Dropdown>
    <Dropdown.Toggle title="Select an option" />
    <Dropdown.MenuWrapper>
        <SearchFilter />
        <Dropdown.Menu>
            <MenuItem>
                Menu item one
            </MenuItem>
            <MenuItem>
                Menu item two
            </MenuItem>
            <MenuItem>
                Menu item three
            </MenuItem>
        </Dropdown.Menu>
    </Dropdown.MenuWrapper>
</Dropdown>

<DropdownButton
    btnSize="xs"
    title="More"
    onSelect={(eventKey) => {
    }}
>
    <MenuItem eventKey={1}>link</MenuItem>
    <MenuItem eventKey={2}>link</MenuItem>
</DropdownButton>

API

Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementButtonGroupA custom element for this component.
dropupbooleanfalseThe menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it.
disabledbooleanfalseWhether or not component is disabled.
openbooleanfalseWhether or not the dropdown is visible.
autoOpenbooleanfalseWhether to open the dropdown on mouse over.
pullRightbooleanfalseAlign the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle.
onClosefunction(event)A callback fired when the dropdown closes.
onTogglefunction(boolean)A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested open value.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
rolestringIf 'menuitem', causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button.
rootCloseEventOne of:
'click'
'mousedown'		Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementButtonA custom element for this component.
btnSizeOne of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'		'md'
btnStyleOne of:
'default'
'primary'
'emphasis'
'flat'
'link'		'flat'
noCaretbooleanfalseWhether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title.
titlenodeTitle content.
disabledbooleanfalseWhether or not component is disabled.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementulA custom element for this component.
onClosefunction(event)A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
rootCloseEventOne of:
'click'
'mousedown'		Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementdivA custom element for this component.
onClosefunction(event)A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
rootCloseEventOne of:
'click'
'mousedown'		Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementButtonA custom element for this component.
activebooleanfalseHighlight the menu item as active.
disabledbooleanfalseDisable the menu item, making it unselectable.
dividerbooleanfalseStyle the menu item as a horizontal rule, providing visual separation between groups of menu items.
eventKeyanyValue passed to the onSelect handler, useful for identifying the selected menu item.
headerbooleanfalseStyle the menu item as a header label, useful for describing a group of menu items.
onClickfunction(event)Callback fired when the menu item is clicked, even if it is disabled.
openbooleanfalseWhether or not the dropdown submenu is visible.
onClosefunction(event)A callback fired when the dropdown menu closes.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
rootCloseEventOne of:
'click'
'mousedown'		Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClasselementButtonGroupA custom element for this component.
dropupbooleanfalseThe menu will open above the dropdown button, instead of below it.
disabledbooleanfalseWhether or not component is disabled.
pullRightbooleanfalseAlign the menu to the right side of the dropdown toggle.
openbooleanfalseWhether or not the dropdown is visible.
onClosefunction(event)A callback fired when the dropdown closes.
onTogglefunction(boolean)A callback fired when the dropdown wishes to change visibility. Called with the requested open value.
onSelectfunction(eventKey, event)A callback fired when a menu item is selected.
rolestringIf 'menuitem', causes the dropdown to behave like a menu item rather than a menu button.
rootCloseEventOne of:
'click'
'mousedown'		Which event when fired outside the component will cause it to be closed.
btnSizeOne of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'		'md'
btnStyleOne of:
'default'
'primary'
'emphasis'
'flat'
'link'		'flat'
titlenodeTitle content.
noCaretbooleanfalseWhether to prevent a caret from being rendered next to the title.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
@szhsin/react-menuReact component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rc-dropdownReact Dropdown
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
843K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rsm
react-select-meFast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
459
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial