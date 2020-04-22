openbase logo
Readme

react-datepicker build status Coverage Status

NPM

React DatePicker

image

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-datepicker

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react, moment and react-datepicker:

    npm install --save react moment @trendmicro/react-datepicker

  2. At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-datepicker and its styles in your application as follows:

    import DatePicker, { DateInput, TimeInput } from '@trendmicro/react-datepicker';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker.css';

Usage

DatePicker

Initialize state in your React component:

state = {
    date: moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')
};

Controlled

<DatePicker
    date={this.state.date}
    onSelect={date => {
        this.setState(state => ({ date: date }));
    }}
/>

Uncontrolled

<DatePicker
    defaultDate={this.state.date}
    onSelect={date => {
        // Optional
    }}
/>

DateInput

Initialize state in your React component:

state = {
    // 2017-08-01
    value: moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')
};

Controlled

<DateInput
    value={this.state.value}
    onChange={value => {
        this.setState(state => ({ value: value }));
    }}
/>

Uncontrolled

<DateInput
    defaultValue={this.state.value}
    onChange={value => {
        // Optional
    }}
/>

TimeInput

Initialize state in your React component:

state = {
    // 08:00:00
    value: moment().format('hh:mm:ss')
};

Controlled

<TimeInput
    value={this.state.value}
    onChange={value => {
        this.setState(state => ({ value: value }));
    }}
/>

Uncontrolled

<TimeInput
    defaultValue={this.state.value}
    onChange={value => {
        // Optional
    }}
/>

Examples

DatePicker

image

Sources

DateTimePicker

image

Sources

DateTimeRangePicker

image

Sources

API

Properties

DatePicker

NameTypeDefaultDescription
localestring'en'
dateobject or stringnull
defaultDateobject or stringnull
minDateobject or stringnullThe minimum selectable date. When set to null, there is no minimum.
maxDateobject or stringnullThe maximum selectable date. When set to null, there is no maximum.
onSelectfunction(date)Called when a date is selected.

DateInput

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valueobject or stringnull
defaultValueobject or stringnull
minDateobject or stringnullThe minimum date. When set to null, there is no minimum.
maxDateobject or stringnullThe maximum date. When set to null, there is no maximum.
onChangefunction(value)Called when the value changes.

TimeInput

NameTypeDefaultDescription
valuestring'00:00:00'
defaultValuestring'00:00:00'
onChangefunction(value)Called when the value changes.

License

MIT

