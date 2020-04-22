React DatePicker
Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-datepicker
Install the latest version of react, moment and react-datepicker:
npm install --save react moment @trendmicro/react-datepicker
At this point you can import
@trendmicro/react-datepicker and its styles in your application as follows:
import DatePicker, { DateInput, TimeInput } from '@trendmicro/react-datepicker';
// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker.css';
Initialize state in your React component:
state = {
date: moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')
};
<DatePicker
date={this.state.date}
onSelect={date => {
this.setState(state => ({ date: date }));
}}
/>
<DatePicker
defaultDate={this.state.date}
onSelect={date => {
// Optional
}}
/>
Initialize state in your React component:
state = {
// 2017-08-01
value: moment().format('YYYY-MM-DD')
};
<DateInput
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => {
this.setState(state => ({ value: value }));
}}
/>
<DateInput
defaultValue={this.state.value}
onChange={value => {
// Optional
}}
/>
Initialize state in your React component:
state = {
// 08:00:00
value: moment().format('hh:mm:ss')
};
<TimeInput
value={this.state.value}
onChange={value => {
this.setState(state => ({ value: value }));
}}
/>
<TimeInput
defaultValue={this.state.value}
onChange={value => {
// Optional
}}
/>
Dropdown.MenuWrapper
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|locale
|string
|'en'
|date
|object or string
|null
|defaultDate
|object or string
|null
|minDate
|object or string
|null
|The minimum selectable date. When set to null, there is no minimum.
|maxDate
|object or string
|null
|The maximum selectable date. When set to null, there is no maximum.
|onSelect
|function(date)
|Called when a date is selected.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|object or string
|null
|defaultValue
|object or string
|null
|minDate
|object or string
|null
|The minimum date. When set to null, there is no minimum.
|maxDate
|object or string
|null
|The maximum date. When set to null, there is no maximum.
|onChange
|function(value)
|Called when the value changes.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|value
|string
|'00:00:00'
|defaultValue
|string
|'00:00:00'
|onChange
|function(value)
|Called when the value changes.
MIT