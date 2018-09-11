openbase logo
@trendmicro/react-buttons

by trendmicro-frontend
1.3.1

React Buttons component

Overview

Readme

react-buttons build status Coverage Status

NPM

React Buttons component.

Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-buttons

Installation

  1. Install the latest version of react and react-buttons:

    npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-buttons

  2. At this point you can import @trendmicro/react-buttons and its styles in your application as follows:

    import { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';

Create a Buttons component inside your common components directory:

components/
  Buttons/
    index.js

components/Buttons/index.js

import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';

export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';

Then, import Button component in your code:

import { Button } from './components/Buttons';

Usage

Button Styles

<Button btnStyle="default">Default</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary">Primary</Button>
<Button btnStyle="emphasis">Emphasis</Button>
<Button btnStyle="danger">Danger (Alias of Emphasis)</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat">Flat</Button>
<Button btnStyle="border">Border (Alias of Flat)</Button>
<Button btnStyle="link">Link</Button>

Button Sizes

<Button btnSize="lg">Large</Button>
<Button btnSize="large">Large</Button>
<Button btnSize="md">Medium</Button>
<Button btnSize="medium">Medium</Button>
<Button btnSize="sm">Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="small">Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="xs">Extra Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="extra-small">Extra Small</Button>

Button States

<Button>Normal</Button>
<Button hover>Hover</Button>
<Button active>Active</Button>
<Button focus>Focus</Button>
<Button disabled>Disabled</Button>

Block Buttons (Full-width Buttons)

<Button block>Block Button</Button>

Button Groups

Default button group

<ButtonGroup>
    <Button active>Left</Button>
    <Button>Middle</Button>
    <Button>Right</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup>
    <Button compact><i className="fa fa-pencil" /></Button>
    <Button compact><i className="fa fa-mail-reply" /></Button>
</ButtonGroup>

Flat button group

<ButtonGroup btnStyle="flat" btnSize="md">
    <Button active>Left</Button>
    <Button>Middle</Button>
    <Button>Right</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup btnStyle="flat" btnSize="md">
    <Button compact><i className="fa fa-pie-chart" /></Button>
    <Button compact><i className="fa fa-line-chart" /></Button>
    <Button compact><i className="fa fa-table" /></Button>
</ButtonGroup>

Vertical button group

<ButtonGroup vertical>
    <Button>Top</Button>
    <Button>Middle</Button>
    <Button>Bottom</Button>
</ButtonGroup>

Button Toolbar

<ButtonToolbar>
    <ButtonGroup>
        <Button>Button Group 1</Button>
        <Button>Button Group 1</Button>
    </ButtonGroup>
    <ButtonGroup>
        <Button>Button Group 2</Button>
        <Button>Button Group 2</Button>
    </ButtonGroup>
</ButtonToolbar>

Button (w/ Icon)

Static (default)

<Button>
    <i className="fa fa-download" />
    Download
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary">
    <i className="fa fa-plus" />
    Add Account
</Button>

Progressing

<Button disabled>
    <i className="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin" />
    Uploading
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary" disabled>
    <i className="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin" />
    Uploading
</Button>

Static (flat)

<Button btnStyle="flat">
    <i className="fa fa-pencil fa-fw" />
    Edit
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat">
    <i className="fa fa-trash-o fa-fw" />
    Delete
</Button btnStyle="flat">
<Button>
    <i className="fa fa-book fa-fw" />
    Library
</Button>

Compact

<Button compact>
    <i className="fa fa-comment" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary" compact>
    <i className="fa fa-plus" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="emphasis" compact>
    <i className="fa fa-search" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat" compact>
    <i className="fa fa-cog" />
</Button>

API

Properties

Button

NameTypeDefaultDescription
componentClassFunction or String'button'
typeOne of:
'button'
'reset'
'submit'		'button'
btnSizeOne of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
'large'
'medium'
'small'
'extra-small'		'md'
btnStyleOne of:
'default'
'primary'
'danger'
'emphasis'
'border'
'flat'
'link'
'default'
activeBooleanfalse
hoverBooleanfalse
focusBooleanflase
disabledBooleanflase
blockBooleanfalse
compactBooleanfalse

ButtonGroup

NameTypeDefaultDescription
btnSizeOne of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
'large'
'medium'
'small'
'extra-small'
btnStyleOne of:
'default'
'primary'
'danger'
'emphasis'
'border'
'flat'
'link'
verticalBooleanfalse

ButtonToolbar

NameTypeDefaultDescription

License

MIT

