React Buttons component.
Demo: https://trendmicro-frontend.github.io/react-buttons
Install the latest version of react and react-buttons:
npm install --save react @trendmicro/react-buttons
At this point you can import
@trendmicro/react-buttons and its styles in your application as follows:
import { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';
// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';
Create a
Buttons component inside your common components directory:
components/
Buttons/
index.js
components/Buttons/index.js
import '@trendmicro/react-buttons/dist/react-buttons.css';
export { Button, ButtonGroup, ButtonToolbar } from '@trendmicro/react-buttons';
Then, import
Button component in your code:
import { Button } from './components/Buttons';
<Button btnStyle="default">Default</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary">Primary</Button>
<Button btnStyle="emphasis">Emphasis</Button>
<Button btnStyle="danger">Danger (Alias of Emphasis)</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat">Flat</Button>
<Button btnStyle="border">Border (Alias of Flat)</Button>
<Button btnStyle="link">Link</Button>
<Button btnSize="lg">Large</Button>
<Button btnSize="large">Large</Button>
<Button btnSize="md">Medium</Button>
<Button btnSize="medium">Medium</Button>
<Button btnSize="sm">Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="small">Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="xs">Extra Small</Button>
<Button btnSize="extra-small">Extra Small</Button>
<Button>Normal</Button>
<Button hover>Hover</Button>
<Button active>Active</Button>
<Button focus>Focus</Button>
<Button disabled>Disabled</Button>
<Button block>Block Button</Button>
<ButtonGroup>
<Button active>Left</Button>
<Button>Middle</Button>
<Button>Right</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup>
<Button compact><i className="fa fa-pencil" /></Button>
<Button compact><i className="fa fa-mail-reply" /></Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup btnStyle="flat" btnSize="md">
<Button active>Left</Button>
<Button>Middle</Button>
<Button>Right</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup btnStyle="flat" btnSize="md">
<Button compact><i className="fa fa-pie-chart" /></Button>
<Button compact><i className="fa fa-line-chart" /></Button>
<Button compact><i className="fa fa-table" /></Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup vertical>
<Button>Top</Button>
<Button>Middle</Button>
<Button>Bottom</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonToolbar>
<ButtonGroup>
<Button>Button Group 1</Button>
<Button>Button Group 1</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
<ButtonGroup>
<Button>Button Group 2</Button>
<Button>Button Group 2</Button>
</ButtonGroup>
</ButtonToolbar>
<Button>
<i className="fa fa-download" />
Download
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary">
<i className="fa fa-plus" />
Add Account
</Button>
<Button disabled>
<i className="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin" />
Uploading
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary" disabled>
<i className="fa fa-circle-o-notch fa-spin" />
Uploading
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat">
<i className="fa fa-pencil fa-fw" />
Edit
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat">
<i className="fa fa-trash-o fa-fw" />
Delete
</Button btnStyle="flat">
<Button>
<i className="fa fa-book fa-fw" />
Library
</Button>
<Button compact>
<i className="fa fa-comment" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="primary" compact>
<i className="fa fa-plus" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="emphasis" compact>
<i className="fa fa-search" />
</Button>
<Button btnStyle="flat" compact>
<i className="fa fa-cog" />
</Button>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|componentClass
|Function or String
|'button'
|type
|One of:
'button'
'reset'
'submit'
|'button'
|btnSize
|One of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
'large'
'medium'
'small'
'extra-small'
|'md'
|btnStyle
|One of:
'default'
'primary'
'danger'
'emphasis'
'border'
'flat'
'link'
|'default'
|active
|Boolean
|false
|hover
|Boolean
|false
|focus
|Boolean
|flase
|disabled
|Boolean
|flase
|block
|Boolean
|false
|compact
|Boolean
|false
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|btnSize
|One of:
'lg'
'md'
'sm'
'xs'
'large'
'medium'
'small'
'extra-small'
|btnStyle
|One of:
'default'
'primary'
'danger'
'emphasis'
'border'
'flat'
'link'
|vertical
|Boolean
|false
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
MIT