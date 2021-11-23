openbase logo
@transmute/did-key-x25519

by transmute-industries
0.3.0-unstable.5

A DID Key Implementation in TypeScript

Readme

did:key

CI CD

DID Key Method Specification

did:key is a DID Method which is offline friendly, cryptographically self certifying, requires no trust of blockchain or certificate authoritites and is ideal for ephemeral use.

🚧 Under Construction.

https://did.key.transmute.industries.

Because did:key is just a deterministic transformation of public key bytes , you really ought to never resolve it over a network.

did-key.js

npm i @transmute/did-key.js@latest

This module contains all did-key implementations we current support.

Unless you really intend to use all of them, we suggest installing just the ones you need.

Ed25519

did:key:z6Mk...

npm i @transmute/did-key-ed25519@latest --save

X25519

did:key:z6LS...

npm i @transmute/did-key-x25519@latest --save

Bls12381

  • did:key:z5Tc... -> G1 + G2
  • did:key:z3tE... -> G1
  • did:key:zUC7... -> G2
npm i @transmute/did-key-bls12381@latest --save

Secp256k1

did:key:zQ3s...

npm i @transmute/did-key-secp256k1@latest --save

Secp256r1, Secp384r1, Secp521r1

  • did:key:zDna... -> Secp256r1 / P-256
  • did:key:z82L... -> Secp384r1 / P-384
  • did:key:z2J9... -> Secp521r1 / P-521
npm i @transmute/did-key-web-crypto@latest --save

Release process

Unstable releases

Unstable releases are automatic, from CD:

  • On every commit to main an unstable release is pushed. An unstable release is a release with a tag of the form: vA.B.C-unstable.X. Everytime a PR is merged, X is incremented.
  • If "skip-ci" is present in the commit message, the aforementioned behavior is skipped

Stable releases

Stable releases are triggered by a dev locally

  • Make sure you are familiar with Semantic Versioning
  • Run npm install and npm build in the root level directory
  • Run
    • npm run publish:stable:patch for a patch version increment
    • npm run publish:stable:minor for a minor version increment
    • npm run publish:stable:major for a major version increment

Example

  • Current version is v0.1.0
  • A PR is made to fix bug A. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-0
  • A PR is made to add feature B. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-1
  • A PR is made to add feature C. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-2
  • Dev runs npm run publish:stable:patch. Current version is v0.1.0
  • A PR is made to fix bug D. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.1-unstable-0
  • etc...

Usage

To install all packages run

npm install

To install a specific package (and its dependencies) run

npm run install:only @transmute/did-key-x25519

To run tests in every packages run

npm run test

To test a specific package run

npm run test:only @transmute/did-key-x25519

Alternatives

License

Copyright 2020 Transmute Industries Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

    http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

