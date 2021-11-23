did:key is a DID Method which is offline friendly, cryptographically self certifying, requires no trust of blockchain or certificate authoritites and is ideal for ephemeral use.

Because did:key is just a deterministic transformation of public key bytes , you really ought to never resolve it over a network.

npm i @ transmute / did - key . js @ latest

This module contains all did-key implementations we current support.

Unless you really intend to use all of them, we suggest installing just the ones you need.

did:key:z6Mk...

npm i @ transmute / did - key - ed25519 @ latest --save

did:key:z6LS...

npm i @ transmute / did - key - x25519 @ latest --save

did:key:z5Tc... -> G1 + G2

-> G1 + G2 did:key:z3tE... -> G1

-> G1 did:key:zUC7... -> G2

npm i @ transmute / did - key - bls12381 @ latest --save

did:key:zQ3s...

npm i @ transmute / did - key - secp256k1 @ latest --save

did:key:zDna... -> Secp256r1 / P-256

-> Secp256r1 / P-256 did:key:z82L... -> Secp384r1 / P-384

-> Secp384r1 / P-384 did:key:z2J9... -> Secp521r1 / P-521

npm i @ transmute / did - key - web - crypto @ latest --save

Release process

Unstable releases

Unstable releases are automatic, from CD:

On every commit to main an unstable release is pushed. An unstable release is a release with a tag of the form: vA.B.C-unstable.X. Everytime a PR is merged, X is incremented.

If "skip-ci" is present in the commit message, the aforementioned behavior is skipped

Stable releases

Stable releases are triggered by a dev locally

Make sure you are familiar with Semantic Versioning

Run npm install and npm build in the root level directory

and in the root level directory Run npm run publish:stable:patch for a patch version increment npm run publish:stable:minor for a minor version increment npm run publish:stable:major for a major version increment



Example

Current version is v0.1.0

A PR is made to fix bug A. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-0

A PR is made to add feature B. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-1

A PR is made to add feature C. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.0-unstable-2

Dev runs npm run publish:stable:patch . Current version is v0.1.0

. Current version is v0.1.0 A PR is made to fix bug D. When it's merged a release is made: v0.1.1-unstable-0

etc...

Usage

To install all packages run

npm install

To install a specific package (and its dependencies) run

npm run install:only @transmute/did-key-x25519

To run tests in every packages run

npm run test

To test a specific package run

npm run test :only @transmute/did-key-x25519

