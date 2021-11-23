did:key is a DID Method which is offline friendly, cryptographically self certifying, requires no trust of blockchain or certificate authoritites and is ideal for ephemeral use.
🚧 Under Construction.
Because
did:key is just a deterministic transformation of public key bytes
, you really ought to never resolve it over a network.
npm i @transmute/did-key.js@latest
This module contains all did-key implementations we current support.
Unless you really intend to use all of them, we suggest installing just the ones you need.
did:key:z6Mk...
npm i @transmute/did-key-ed25519@latest --save
did:key:z6LS...
npm i @transmute/did-key-x25519@latest --save
did:key:z5Tc... -> G1 + G2
did:key:z3tE... -> G1
did:key:zUC7... -> G2
npm i @transmute/did-key-bls12381@latest --save
did:key:zQ3s...
npm i @transmute/did-key-secp256k1@latest --save
did:key:zDna... -> Secp256r1 / P-256
did:key:z82L... -> Secp384r1 / P-384
did:key:z2J9... -> Secp521r1 / P-521
npm i @transmute/did-key-web-crypto@latest --save
Unstable releases are automatic, from CD:
Stable releases are triggered by a dev locally
npm install and
npm build in the root level directory
npm run publish:stable:patch for a patch version increment
npm run publish:stable:minor for a minor version increment
npm run publish:stable:major for a major version increment
npm run publish:stable:patch. Current version is v0.1.0
To install all packages run
npm install
To install a specific package (and its dependencies) run
npm run install:only @transmute/did-key-x25519
To run tests in every packages run
npm run test
To test a specific package run
npm run test:only @transmute/did-key-x25519
