Check out the Live Demo
Set of SVG icons designed and built by Wise and distributed as React and AngularJS components.
Each Icon is designed in two sizes:
16 and
24 pixels.
The icon set has mostly
outline icons but some of them also have
filled variants.
React and AngularJS icon components generated by script files (see
src/build-scripts folder).
Browse all icons here: https://transferwise.github.io/icons
yarn add @transferwise/icons
or
npm install @transferwise/icons
import { Bank as BankIcon } from '@transferwise/icons';
const YourComponent = () => <BankIcon size={24} filled data-testid="bank-icon" />;
will result in
<span class="tw-icon tw-icon-bank" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation">
<svg width="24" height="24" fill="currentColor">
<path d="M22.003 9.408l-10-7.405-10 7.405 1.195 1.595 8.805-6.52 8.805 6.52 1.195-1.595z"></path>
<path d="M13 10v10h4v-7h2v7h2v2H3v-2h2v-7h2v7h4V10h2z"></path>
</svg>
</span>
map of all icons (useful for dynamic icon pick up):
import * as icons from '@transferwise/icons';
const AchIcon = icons['Ach'];
<AchIcon />
<icons.Bank />
Each component has
className property as well, so you can avoid wrapping your component in extra parent elements.
<BankIcon size={24} filled className="bank-profile-icon" />
import { TwIconsModule } from '@transferwise/icons/lib/angular';
// add it to the list of dependencies
angular.module('your-app-name', [TwIconsModule]);
and in template
<tw-bank-icon size="24"></tw-bank-icon>
<tw-icon name="bank" size="24"></tw-icon>
<tw-activity-icon size="24" filled="true"></tw-activity-icon>
<tw-balance-icon size="16" filled="$ctrl.isFilled"></tw-balance-icon>
<tw-icon name="balance" size="16" filled="$ctrl.isFilled"></tw-icon>
To display the icons properly, you need to import CSS styles in your app. This file only makes sure that
<svg>s are rendered as block elements and handles a11y features.
@import "~@transferwise/icons/lib/styles/main.min.css";
or just import it from JS depending on your build system:
import '@transferwise/icons/lib/styles/main.min.css';
Each component has a general
.tw-icon CSS class and a specific one that includes the icon's name in kebab-case, e.g
.tw-icon-card-wise
The CSS rule
color cascades to the
<svg> shapes, because each inline SVG shapes all have the
fill property set to
currentColor. More info about Cascading SVG Fill Color. You can set the color of the icons, by simply using the following CSS
/* to set the color of all the icons */
.tw-icon {
color: #2ed06e;
}
/* to set the color of individual icons */
.tw-icon-activity {
color: #00b9ff;
}
.tw-icon-fast-flag {
color: #00b9ff;
}
/* if an icon inside another element should have a specific color */
.parent-element > .tw-icon-fast-flag {
color: #00b9ff;
}
/* change the color of the icon on :hover */
.parent-element:hover > .tw-icon-fast-flag {
color: red;
}
Each React icon component has an optional
title property in case your icon has a semantic meaning, use this property, so it will be visible for Screen Readers.
<ActivityIcon size={24} title="Wise card transcation" />
By default icon will be removed from accessibility tree as
aria-hidden="true" and
role="presentation"" attributes will be added.
Add / remove / change icon(s) in the
icons folder.
Follow the naming convention, use kebab-case for naming the icon and its folder.
For naming the SVG files in the folder, follow this pattern:
<<variant>>_<<size>>.svg, e.g.
fill_16.svg or
outline_24.svg.
The build process for parsing, optimizing and generating individual icon components out of SVG files is done by script files, that you can find the in the
src/build-scripts folder.
Rollup.js is used for generating the ES and UMD bundles of the library.
Follow these steps, if you'd like to contribute to the project:
yarn build to check your changes.
yarn test.
package.json according to semver and add an item to
CHANGELOG.md.