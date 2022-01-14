Check out the Live Demo

Set of SVG icons designed and built by Wise and distributed as React and AngularJS components. Each Icon is designed in two sizes: 16 and 24 pixels. The icon set has mostly outline icons but some of them also have filled variants.

React and AngularJS icon components generated by script files (see src/build-scripts folder).

Browse all icons here: https://transferwise.github.io/icons

Usage

Install

yarn add @transferwise/icons

or

npm install @transferwise/icons

Import and use it with

React

import { Bank as BankIcon } from '@transferwise/icons' ; const YourComponent = () => <BankIcon size={ 24 } filled data-testid= "bank-icon" />;

will result in

< span class = "tw-icon tw-icon-bank" aria-hidden = "true" role = "presentation" > < svg width = "24" height = "24" fill = "currentColor" > < path d = "M22.003 9.408l-10-7.405-10 7.405 1.195 1.595 8.805-6.52 8.805 6.52 1.195-1.595z" > </ path > < path d = "M13 10v10h4v-7h2v7h2v2H3v-2h2v-7h2v7h4V10h2z" > </ path > </ svg > </ span >

map of all icons (useful for dynamic icon pick up):

import * as icons from '@transferwise/icons' ; const AchIcon = icons[ 'Ach' ]; <AchIcon /> <icons.Bank />

Each component has className property as well, so you can avoid wrapping your component in extra parent elements.

<BankIcon size={ 24 } filled className= "bank-profile-icon" />

AngularJS

import { TwIconsModule } from '@transferwise/icons/lib/angular' ; angular. module ('your-app-name', [TwIconsModule]);

and in template

< tw-bank-icon size = "24" > </ tw-bank-icon > < tw-icon name = "bank" size = "24" > </ tw-icon > < tw-activity-icon size = "24" filled = "true" > </ tw-activity-icon > < tw-balance-icon size = "16" filled = "$ctrl.isFilled" > </ tw-balance-icon > < tw-icon name = "balance" size = "16" filled = "$ctrl.isFilled" > </ tw-icon >

Necessary CSS

To display the icons properly, you need to import CSS styles in your app. This file only makes sure that <svg> s are rendered as block elements and handles a11y features.

@ import "~@transferwise/icons/lib/styles/main.min.css" ;

or just import it from JS depending on your build system:

import '@transferwise/icons/lib/styles/main.min.css' ;

Styling

Each component has a general .tw-icon CSS class and a specific one that includes the icon's name in kebab-case, e.g .tw-icon-card-wise

Coloring icons

The CSS rule color cascades to the <svg> shapes, because each inline SVG shapes all have the fill property set to currentColor . More info about Cascading SVG Fill Color. You can set the color of the icons, by simply using the following CSS

.tw-icon { color : #2ed06e ; } .tw-icon-activity { color : #00b9ff ; } .tw-icon-fast-flag { color : #00b9ff ; } .parent-element > .tw-icon-fast-flag { color : #00b9ff ; } .parent-element :hover > .tw-icon-fast-flag { color : red; }

Accessibility

Each React icon component has an optional title property in case your icon has a semantic meaning, use this property, so it will be visible for Screen Readers.

<ActivityIcon size={ 24 } title= "Wise card transcation" />

By default icon will be removed from accessibility tree as aria-hidden="true" and role="presentation"" attributes will be added.

Contributing

Add / remove / change icon(s) in the icons folder. Follow the naming convention, use kebab-case for naming the icon and its folder. For naming the SVG files in the folder, follow this pattern: <<variant>>_<<size>>.svg , e.g. fill_16.svg or outline_24.svg .

The build process for parsing, optimizing and generating individual icon components out of SVG files is done by script files, that you can find the in the src/build-scripts folder. Rollup.js is used for generating the ES and UMD bundles of the library.

Follow these steps, if you'd like to contribute to the project: