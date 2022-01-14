Usage

Number formatting

formatNumber is for only formatting numeric values and only alphanumeric strings. If you would like to format a currency related amount, use formatAmount - which uses formatNumber under the hood.

import { formatNumber } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; const number = 123456 ; console .log(formatNumber(number, 'en-GB' )); console .log(formatNumber(number, 'es-ES' , 0 )); console .log(formatNumber(number, 'hu-HU' , 0 , 'FractionDigits' ));

formatNumberToSignificantDigits performs the same localization as formatNumber , but provides precision to significant digits instead of decimal precision. Used under the hood for localizing rates in getRateInAllFormats .

import { formatNumberToSignificantDigits } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; const number = 123456 ; console .log(formatNumberToSignificantDigits(number, 'en-GB' )); console .log(formatNumberToSignificantDigits(number, 'es-ES' , 8 )); console .log(formatNumberToSignificantDigits(number, 'hu-HU' , 8 ));

Amount formatting

import { formatAmount } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; console .log(formatAmount( 1234.56 , 'EUR' , 'en-GB' ));

Money formatting

import { formatMoney } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; console .log(formatMoney( 1234.56 , 'EUR' , 'en-GB' ));

Rate formatting

formatRate( 0.08682346801 ) === "0.0868235" formatRate( 0.08682346801 , { significantFigures : 8 }) === "0.086823468"

Limits a rate to a certain amount of precision for display (6 significant figures by default). It will always return a numberstring (string that's parseable as a number).

This is a dumb, low-level formatter for just the rate number value, and it's kept around mostly for older implementations. For typical rate display purposes, you may instead wish to make use of getRateInAllFormats , because it can suggest showing the rate inverted and/or multiplied if it makes sense for that currency pair.

At the moment the only configurable option is significantFigures , you can set it if you don't like the default of 6 significant figures.

const rateFormats = getRateInAllFormats( 0.00230 , 'BRL' , 'USD' ); rateFormats.formats[suggested.format].output rateFormats.suggested.output rateFormats.formats.equation.output rateFormats.formats.decimal.output

Here's an example of the entire object that's returned from calling getRateInAllFormats :

{ "suggested" : { "format" : "equation" , "output" : "1 USD = 434.783 BRL" , }, "formats" : { "decimal" : { "output" : "0.00230000" , "significantFigures" : 6 , }, "equation" : { "output" : "1 USD = 434.783 BRL" , "reference" : "target" , "referenceMultiplier" : 1 "calculationInDecimal" : "434.783" , } } }

An optional options object can be passed as the last argument to getRateInAllFormats . Available options are:

Option Default Allowed Description reference 'auto' one of 'auto', 'source', or 'target' Control which currency appears on the left-hand side as the reference. If 'auto' (the default), it will rely on currency norms configured here. referenceMultiplier Depends on currency, but usually 1 Any number, but typically 1, 10, 100, 1000, etc. Controls the amount of the left-hand reference currency. Currency norms for the default are configured here. significantFigures 6 Any positive integer Controls the displayed precision of calculated values.

Thus, depending on your needs, it's possible to get your rate in any of these formats:

(Assume a from-VND transfer)

"1 VND = 0.0000332345 GBP" (equation)

(equation) "100,000 VND = 3.32345 GBP" (multiplied equation)

(multiplied equation) "1 GBP = 30,382.67 VND" (target-reference a.k.a. inverted equation)

(target-reference a.k.a. inverted equation) "100 HUF = 8,080.73 VND" (inverted and multiplied equation)

(inverted and multiplied equation) "0.0000332345" (decimal)

(decimal) "30,382.67" (inverted decimal)

All outputted strings are localized using the provided locale (defaults to en-GB ).

When does getRateInAllFormats suggest a decimal format, and when does it suggest an equation format?

To avoid changing the behaviour of many existing currency pairs, getRateInAllFormats will suggest the decimal format (which is what we've historically shown) when:

the resulting reference is 'source' (whether calculated by currency norms, or explicitly overriden by the user), and the resulting referenceMultiplier is 1 (whether calculated by currency norms, or explicitly overriden by the user)

These 2 conditions will typically be true for "strong" source currencies like GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, SGD, etc. If at least 1 of these conditions are not true, then it will suggest the equation format.

Percentage formatting

import { formatPercentage } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; console .log(formatPercentage( 0.23456789 )); console .log(formatPercentage( 0.2340 )); console .log(formatPercentage( 0.2300 ));

import { formatDate } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; const date = new Date ( 2018 , 11 , 1 ); console .log(formatDate(date, 'en-GB' )); console .log(formatDate(date, 'en-GB' , { weekday : 'short' })); console .log(formatDate(date, 'en-GB' , { month : 'long' , year : 'numeric' }));

For third parameter pass in the same options as for Intl.DateTimeFormat and for best performance use the same object (pass in reference), for example:

const options = { weekday : 'short' }; formatDate( new Date (), 'en-GB' , options); formatDate( new Date (), 'en-GB' , options);

Formats future dates using a relative description of time, e.g. 'in seconds'. A relative description will be used as long as the instant of time being formatted is on the same calendar date as today in the clients timezone and the time is within 12 hours (inclusive).

import { formatRelativeDate } from '@transferwise/formatting' ; console .log(formatRelativeDate( new Date ( Date .now() + 1000 )));

Same Calendar Date Time Range (inclusive) Sample Output Yes In the past '' Yes 00:00:00.000 -> 00:00:59.000 'in seconds' Yes 00:00:59.001 -> 00:01:00.000 'in 1 minute' Yes 00:01:00.001 -> 00:02:00.000 'in 2 minutes' Yes 00:02:00.001 -> 00:58:00.000 'in x minutes' (3-58) Yes 00:58:00.001 -> 00:59:00.000 'in 59 minutes' Yes 00:59:00.001 -> 01:00:00.000 'in 1 hour' Yes 01:00:00.001 -> 02:00:00.000 'in 2 hours' Yes 02:00:00.001 -> 10:00:00.000 'in x hours' (3-10) Yes 10:00:00.001 -> 11:00:00.000 'in 11 hours' Yes 11:00:00.001 -> 12:00:00.000 'in 12 hours' Yes 12:00:00.001 -> End of calendar date 'by Aug 23' No Any 'by Aug 23'

Developing