Neptune Web

Neptune is the Design System built by and used at Wise. This is the Neptune framework for Web. The React components and CSS provide a way to build high quality, consistent user experiences on the web with ease.

This is the Neptune Web monorepo, that houses our component library, CSS, documentation and more.

Documentation

Visit the docs for information on getting started and to discover what is available.

Usage guidelines

We are working on platform agnostic usage guidelines for components. Find them on Github.

Get started

Visit the docs or read more in the separate packages:

Contribution

We love contribution! 🙏 Read the guide to get started.