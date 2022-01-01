Modular framework for universal React applications

✈️ Universal Creates SSR React applications - includes solid server with metrics, health checks and graceful degradation support

💉 Dependency Injection Provides simple and powerful DI system, inspired by Angular and Nest.js best practices

🧩 Modular Every application build from list of feature modules - doing one thing right!

⚡ Fast and lightweight Enforces best web-performance techniques - resources preloading and inlining, lazy hydration 🚀, modern ES bundles, tree-shakable libraries

🔗 Chain of commands Elegant pattern for complete control over application life-cycle - predictable flow for every HTTP request into application, running async actions in parallel, limits the duration of server-side actions

🧱 Micro Frontends Heavily integrated solution for Micro Frontends with SSR and Module Federation

🛠️ Tooling Functional CLI for generating, develop, analyze, and bundling tramvai applications - powered by webpack@5

🧪 Testing Complete set of unit and integration testing utilites - powered by jest and testing-library