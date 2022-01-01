openbase logo
@tramvai/core

by Tinkoff
1.68.1 (see all)

A modular framework for universal JS applications

Readme

Tramvai

Modular framework for universal React applications

Features

  • ✈️ Universal

    Creates SSR React applications - includes solid server with metrics, health checks and graceful degradation support

  • 💉 Dependency Injection

    Provides simple and powerful DI system, inspired by Angular and Nest.js best practices

  • 🧩 Modular

    Every application build from list of feature modules - doing one thing right!

  • Fast and lightweight

    Enforces best web-performance techniques - resources preloading and inlining, lazy hydration 🚀, modern ES bundles, tree-shakable libraries

  • 🔗 Chain of commands

    Elegant pattern for complete control over application life-cycle - predictable flow for every HTTP request into application, running async actions in parallel, limits the duration of server-side actions

  • 🧱 Micro Frontends

    Heavily integrated solution for Micro Frontends with SSR and Module Federation

  • 🛠️ Tooling

    Functional CLI for generating, develop, analyze, and bundling tramvai applications - powered by webpack@5

  • 🧪 Testing

    Complete set of unit and integration testing utilites - powered by jest and testing-library

  • 🕊️ Migrations

    Automatic migrations with jscodeshift codemodes

Get started

  1. Install CLI

    npm i @tramvai/cli -g

  2. Generate new application

    tramvai new my-awesome-app

  3. Run development server

    cd my-awesome-app && npm start

    application will be available at http://localhost:3000/

Tutorials

Pokedex application

Sandboxes

Edit on CodeSandbox

