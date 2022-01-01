Modular framework for universal React applications
✈️ Universal
Creates SSR
React applications - includes solid server with metrics, health checks and graceful degradation support
💉 Dependency Injection
Provides simple and powerful DI system, inspired by
Angular and
Nest.js best practices
🧩 Modular
Every application build from list of feature modules - doing one thing right!
⚡ Fast and lightweight
Enforces best web-performance techniques - resources preloading and inlining, lazy hydration 🚀, modern ES bundles, tree-shakable libraries
🔗 Chain of commands
Elegant pattern for complete control over application life-cycle - predictable flow for every HTTP request into application, running async actions in parallel, limits the duration of server-side actions
🧱 Micro Frontends
Heavily integrated solution for Micro Frontends with SSR and Module Federation
🛠️ Tooling
Functional CLI for generating, develop, analyze, and bundling
tramvai applications - powered by
webpack@5
🧪 Testing
Complete set of unit and integration testing utilites - powered by
jest and
testing-library
🕊️ Migrations
Automatic migrations with
jscodeshift codemodes
Install CLI
npm i @tramvai/cli -g
Generate new application
tramvai new my-awesome-app
Run development server
cd my-awesome-app && npm start
application will be available at
http://localhost:3000/